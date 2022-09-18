2022: Redistricting controversies continue nationwide

Although the U.S. Constitution mandates that congressional districts be redrawn every ten years after new Census data is collected—to keep up with fluctuations in population and changes in political leanings—the practice of redistricting has continued to be fraught. Redistricting woes in 2022 have ranged from anger and confusion to accusations of gerrymandering and deliberate, race-based disenfranchisement. 

 Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images

California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. 

Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make that happen.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.