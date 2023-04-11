Many are leaving cable for streaming services, but someone in San Francisco may have taken “cord-
cutting” far too literally.
Vandalism to Comcast’s fiber-optic cable near the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Hyde Street forced the Board of Supervisors to delay its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting until Wednesday morning, board President Aaron Peskin announced.
When it gives public notice of a meeting, the board ensures San Franciscans that they can watch the meeting as it’s broadcast live by
SFGovTV on cable channels 26, 28, 78, or 99, depending on the provider.
On Tuesday, thanks to the purported vandalism, that option wasn’t available — forcing supervisors to put off the meeting by a day, even though citizens still had the options of streaming the meeting online or attending in person.
It was not immediately clear how widespread the interruption to Comcast service was on Tuesday, or whether the disruption extended far beyond City Hall. The repairs were expected to last into the evening.
Comcast confirmed the outage, which it was made aware of at about noon Tuesday, in a statement to The Examiner.
“A fiber enclosure in an underground vault was completely destroyed, disrupting services to customers served by that portion of Comcast’s network,” the company wrote in a statement provided by spokesperson Joan Hammel. “Comcast involved the San Francisco Police Department, who visited the scene to survey the damage and a police report was filed.”
The company estimates that the incident impacted about 5,000 customers, although it is attempting to verify that number.
The supervisors’ agenda includes a resolution that would crown the wild parrot as San Francisco’s official animal. It is unclear if sea lions, which came in second in the contest to determine the official city animal, played any role in Tuesday’s vandalism.