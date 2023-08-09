The San Francisco social media company formerly known as Twitter has been fined six figures for failing to comply with a newly revealed search warrant for former President Donald Trump's account.
A federal appeals court in Washington affirmed a lower court's decision to fine the Elon Musk-owned company $350,000 and hold the company in contempt of court last month in an opinion that was unsealed and redacted Wednesday.
X Corp. turned over information related to Trump's account days after a court-imposed deadline to as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral college victory. The warrant included a nondisclosure order, barring the company from disclosing the search warrant to the former president.
Trump pleaded not guilty last week to felony charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
The Examiner received an automated response from X Corp. prior to publication that said the company would "get back to" a reporter "soon."
Under previous ownership, the company, known at the time as Twitter, permanently suspended Trump from the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump had routinely used his account to spread lies and misinformation about the 2020 election results in the leadup to that day.
Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion last October and reinstated the former president to the platform less than a month later. The self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" pointed to 51.8% of the 15.1 million votes in a poll on his account calling for Trump's reinstatement.
Ex // Top Stories
As negotiations have begun over a possible sale of the historic hospital, the community hopes their voices will be heard
Lake Merced RV occupants have been squabbling with staff members at the zoo and a nearby recreation center for months
The supervisor’s critics argue she’s out of step with The City’s climate and transit goals, but she argues she’s defending her constituents’ interests
Federal prosecutors gave the microblogging platform until Jan. 27 to turn over data and records related to Trump's account after serving the company with a warrant and a nondisclosure order on Jan. 19. On Feb. 1, X Corp. objected to handing over any of the information associated with Trump's account, challenging the legality of the nondisclosure order on First Amendment grounds.
Six days later, the U.S. District Court for D.C. set a 5 p.m. deadline for the company to produce the records in the warrant. X Corp. submitted the documents on Feb. 9, and prosecutors argued that missing the deadline warranted a $350,000 fine under the sanctions agreements they previously agreed to.
The district court denied a motion to vacate or modify the nondisclosure order on March 3, which X Corp. appealed. The appeals court then denied the company's appeal on July 19 in a sealed opinion, a redacted version of which became public on Wednesday.
Writing on behalf of the appeals court, U.S. District Court Judge Florence Pan said "the government's interest was particularly strong" because of the investigation's stated goal of finding "activity intended to alter the outcome" of the presidential election and determine "whether that activity crossed lines into criminal culpability."
The district court, in granting the January warrant, had previously ruled that notifying Trump of the warrant "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" and give him "an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, (or) notify confederates."
X Corp. fighting the U.S. court order represents a departure from the company's policy since Musk purchased it last year.
Rest of World, an international technology website, reported in April that X Corp. had fully complied with 83% of requests from world governments and courts during the first six months of Musk's ownership. In the six months prior to Musk's purchase, the company fully complied with a little more than 51% of those requests.