Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks with President Donald Trump in the SpaceX command center at Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The San Francisco social media company formerly known as Twitter has been fined six figures for failing to comply with a newly revealed search warrant for former President Donald Trump's account.

A federal appeals court in Washington affirmed a lower court's decision to fine the Elon Musk-owned company $350,000 and hold the company in contempt of court last month in an opinion that was unsealed and redacted Wednesday.

