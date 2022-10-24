Kanishka Cheng, Executive Director of Together SF Action

Kanishka Cheng, Executive Director of Together SF Action during a meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

An organization financed by well-heeled donors is wading into San Francisco politics and encouraging its residents to take on the entrenched powers in City Hall.

That story might sound familiar, but Together SF Action, the newest such group built on that premise, promises that it’s unique. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com