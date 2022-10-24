An organization financed by well-heeled donors is wading into San Francisco politics and encouraging its residents to take on the entrenched powers in City Hall.
That story might sound familiar, but Together SF Action, the newest such group built on that premise, promises that it’s unique.
The organization is an offshoot of Together SF, a nonprofit formed in 2020 with the aim of boosting civic engagement among those disaffected by and uninvolved in San Francisco politics.
This new political arm of Together SF will wade into local politics more directly, with $3 million to spend over the next two election cycles thanks primarily to financial backing from billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz, who also funded The San Francisco Standard.
It pledges to be above the moderate and progressive divide that persists in San Francisco and to advocate for systemic, meaningful change in a city desperate for a new future.
A moderate stance
Yet a quick perusal of its voter guide published ahead of the November election shows a predictably moderate position on most candidates and ballot measures.
There’s the district attorney’s race, in which the organization has endorsed Brooke Jenkins. There’s the race for District 4 supervisor, in which it endorsed moderate challenger Joel Engardio, and District 6, in which it endorsed moderate Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who, like Jenkins, was appointed by Mayor London Breed.
Its purported mission is also similar to those of other organizations.
Together SF Action bills itself as pushing to create a “a city that effectively delivers on housing, safety, transportation, public education, social services, and economic opportunity for residents.”
That's not to be confused with GrowSF, a “non-partisan group of volunteers who want San Francisco to be safe, clean, affordable, and vibrant.” Or Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, “a civic-minded group of San Franciscans committed to improving public safety, public education, and quality of life for our city.”
What's the difference?
What’s different about Together SF Action from other political groups, according to its leaders, is its approach to persuading and engaging voters.
The organization hasn’t poured any money into support for a specific campaign or ballot measure, stressing its independence as it looks to become a trusted source. Instead, it’s spending money on paying its own staff, holding events and publishing a voter guide.
Voters are really frustrated and tired of being blitzed with digital advertisements, text messages and emails from politician campaigns, Together SF co-founder and executive director Kanishka Cheng told The Examiner.
“We’ve invested more in community building,” Cheng said.
Think house party instead of political party. Networking more than door knocking, informational rather than confrontational.
Thus, much of Together SF Action’s election activity will come in the form of 50 events — such as a boozy “bubbles and ballots” — featuring its handpicked experts, elected officials and community leaders before the November election. On Wednesday night, for example, the organization will offer free boba drinks at a gathering of local real estate groups to discuss Asian community issues and housing.
It’s an outgrowth of the original nonprofit’s mission when it formed in 2020, to connect and engage people with one another.
“I think something that has been missing in civic discourse...people don’t have opportunities to come together, hear from people who might not agree with them, and just have honest conversations in a respectful way,” Cheng said.
Cheng, herself, is deeply familiar with the inner workings of San Francisco city government, having held jobs in the City’s planning department, as a legislative aide on the Board of Supervisors and for Mayor London Breed.
Often, by the time a constituent found their way to someone like Cheng, it was “too late to really influence an outcome or have their voice heard,” she said. That left people frustrated and likely to disengage.
So, in an attempt to get more everyday San Franciscans involved in local government and civic affairs, Cheng and others started Together SF, a traditional 501c3 nonprofit.
What isn't working
At Together SF's events, Cheng and her colleagues found people were “overwhelmed” and looking to them for recommendations and answers. To be able to provide those recommendations necessitates the creation of a 501c4, a nonprofit designation that allows for political activity like the creation of a voter guide.
At the heart of the organization’s approach is the idea that whatever San Francisco government is doing it isn’t working, and there has to be a better way. A slew of recent voter polls demonstrate that voters agree and are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the state of their City and its leadership.
“You just never see numbers like this in terms of how frustrated people are…it’s just wild,” said David Broockman, a political scientist who has joined Together SF Action’s Board. (Broockman’s day job is as an associate professor of political science at UC Berkeley, though his role at Together SF Action is entirely separate).
So when it decides what to endorse, Cheng said her team at Together SF Action ask a core question — "is this measure going to solve what we think is a pressing problem in San Francisco?”
Though it’s aligned with other moderate groups on most issues in the November election, Together SF Action is not always in complete agreement.
The organization notes that it endorsed Proposition H, a ballot measure that would shift the election of major city officials to even years in a bid to increase voter turnout. Moderates like Mayor London Breed have come out against the measure.
It’s also come out against Proposition G, which would create a Student Success Fund. The organization supports the funding, but not the “bureaucratic barriers, including more reliance on external nonprofits, that this proposition will require in order for certain schools to get money they deserve.”
The money
Together SF Action is reflective of the broader trend that has seen wealthy Bay Area business leaders invest in local politics. Republican William Oberndorf spent heavily to back the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June.
A litany of tech leaders have donated money in support of Proposition D, which aims to increase housing development, ahead of the November election.
The specifics on who is giving money to Together SF Action are opaque as the financial disclosure requirements of a 501c4 are limited. The organization claims that Moritz is its primary backer.
The future
Cheng doesn’t expect the organization to finance specific candidates or ballot measures in the future.
After the dust from the November election settles, Together SF Action plans to take a deeper look at the issues plaguing San Francisco.
Next year, it will spend more money on connecting voters and “will be coming up with our own proposed solutions, putting forward policy initiatives,” Cheng said.
That work excites wonks like Broockman.
“We also have to step back and say what should be on the ballot next year, four years from now?" Broockman asked.
As many problems as San Francisco has, there is “also such an amazing amount of resources in terms of money and talent to try to actually right our city.”