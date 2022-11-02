Amid persistent concerns about city contracting practices and corruption, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston proposed Tuesday that the board’s budget and legislative analyst audit how certain departments dish out lucrative contracts for public works projects.
The audits will focus on the six departments with “delegated authority,” which means the department head has the power to single-handedly authorize construction contracts involving more than $100,000 but less than $1 million, Preston said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
This is done with “little to no oversight,” Preston said.
“These contracts can be authorized without approval of the mayor, without approval of the Board of Supervisors, without approval of the commission that’s overseeing the department,” he added.
The proposal comes as The City continues to navigate the fallout of a wide-
ranging public corruption scandal that began with the arrest of former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this year.
A report authored by the Controller’s Office in the wake of Nuru’s arrest in June 2020 found the Department of Public Works “awarded 15 contracts for projects addressing homelessness worth $25 million through legally permitted exceptions to standard procurement processes without adequate safeguards.” (Safeguards were later expanded, the report notes).
Although the Controller’s Office report reviewed the practices of the Department of Public Works, Preston argued that those of the other five departments — the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Airport, Port, Public Utilities Commission and Recreation and Parks Department — are less clear.
Preston’s legislation would also direct the budget and legislative analyst to review The City’s policies on conflicts of interest.