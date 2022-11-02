Preston voter participation

Supervisor Dean Preston has proposed that the Budget and Legislative Analyst audit how six city departments authorize lucrative contracts for public works projects.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

Amid persistent concerns about city contracting practices and corruption, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston proposed Tuesday that the board’s budget and legislative analyst audit how certain departments dish out lucrative contracts for public works projects.

The audits will focus on the six departments with “delegated authority,” which means the department head has the power to single-handedly authorize construction contracts involving more than $100,000 but less than $1 million, Preston said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com