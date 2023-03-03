A statewide ballot measure would make it harder to pass new local tax measures, worrying some city officials.
For as much as they may gripe — fairly — about the cost of living here, San Franciscans are often willing to pay for city services. Look no further than the tax measures they adopted last year that funded investments in The City’s public transit and public library systems.
"We can’t fear trying new things," said the mayor in her State of the City address
But just as The City’s financial outlook has begun to look increasingly grim, a proposed amendment to the state constitution — which Californians will decide on in 2024 — would make it harder for cities like San Francisco to levy new taxes and fees via ballot initiative.
That’s concerning to some city leaders, who note that major tax measures recently approved by San Franciscans would fall short under the proposed statewide standards.
Organized by pro-business groups, the proposal dubbed the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act has already qualified for the 2024 statewide ballot. In essence, they argue that in California, the taxes are too high.
Currently, a citizen-initiated special tax requires support from a simple majority of voters to pass. In San Francisco, examples of such measures include 2018’s Proposition C, which levied a new gross receipts tax on The City’s largest employers to help fund homeless services and passed with 61% support from voters.
Proposition C’s result was litigated by the tax’s opponents, who argued it should have required two-thirds approval. But courts maintained in a 2020 ruling that because the initiative was started by citizens, and not the Board of Supervisors, it needed only 50% to become law.
The 2024 state ballot initiative would look to treat both citizen-initiated proposals and those drawn up by lawmakers the same, and require a two-thirds super majority for each.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who leads the supervisors’ Budget and Finance Committee, has already sounded the alarm.
She introduced a resolution Tuesday that would state the Board of Supervisors’ opposition to the statewide ballot measure.
The parameters of the battle have already been drawn.
The groups backing the statewide ballot measure argue that taxes like Proposition C are simply exploiting a recently opened legal loophole in order to avoid the super-majority requirement. If a lawmaker isn’t confident a proposal will garner two-thirds support, they can simply find a citizen to serve as the face of it, lowering the required support to a simple majority.
The measure's advocates say the system allows lawmakers to further burden Californians with taxes as they endure growing childcare, food and other costs of living. Their initiative, they argue, reflects the will of voters when they passed Proposition 13 in 1978, which requires local taxes to receive two-thirds approval until a 2017 Supreme Court decision clarified that requirement didn’t apply to measures initiated by citizens.
Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections
“Immediately in 2018 a bunch of cities started to drive a truck through the loophole to see if it would fit,” Susan Shelley, a spokesperson for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which is backing the initiative, told The Examiner.
Officials like Chan counter that the measure’s backers are big businesses that don’t like being taxed by meddlesome voters.
The consequences of the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act’s passage would be quickly felt.
The statewide initiative would apply to measures that passed after Jan. 1, 2022. That includes Proposition M, The City’s new vacancy tax, which passed last November. (That measure is facing a separate legal challenge from representatives of real estate agents and property owners).
And as The City stares in the face of a massive budget deficit, the statewide initiative could hamper its ability to cover the gap without slashing costs.
“It’s going to really impede our ability to generate new tax revenues, raise new tax revenues to help us move things forward,” Chan said
The initiative would also impact operations at the state level, where any legislation imposing a new tax or fee would require 50% approval from voters. Currently, no such approval is necessary. It would also require tax measures to “clearly state the type and rate of any tax, how long it will be in effect, and the use of the revenue generated by the tax.”
The California Association of Counties and the California Association of Cities have both come out against the legislation, as have a number of labor organizations.
“This deceptive initiative would undermine the rights of local voters and their elected officials to make decisions on critical local services that residents rely upon,” Graham Knaus executive director of California State Association of Counties, said in a statement last year. “It creates major new tax loopholes at the expense of residents and will weaken our local services and communities.”
The initiative’s backers claim it would simply amend the constitution to reflect voters' expectations when they passed Proposition 13 decades ago.
“The point was to stop these tax increases,” Shelley said.