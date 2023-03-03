Supervisor Connie Chan

Supervisor Connie Chan, who leads the Supervisors’ Budget and Finance Committee, introduced a resolution Tuesday that would state the Board of Supervisors’ opposition to the statewide ballot measure.

 Katherine Li/The Examiner

A statewide ballot measure would make it harder to pass new local tax measures, worrying some city officials.

For as much as they may gripe — fairly — about the cost of living here, San Franciscans are often willing to pay for city services. Look no further than the tax measures they adopted last year that funded investments in The City’s public transit and public library systems.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like