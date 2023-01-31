The Castro Theatre with only three of the letters of its neon sign working on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The Castro Theatre marquee may soon get a face-lift. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Why not both?

Caught up in controversy over the gradient of the theater’s floor, the company behind renovations to The Castro Theatre unveiled a surprise compromise last week that it believes could satisfy nearly everyone.

This video rendering demonstrates our plans for a state-of-the-art motorized raked floor. As the video demonstrates, the motorized floor makes both raked seating and tiered standing arrangements possible. In addition, this improvement creates a more accessible layout and better sight lines for patrons. We’re thrilled to have found a wonderful solution that guarantees not only a vibrant future for film, but also allows for an expanded repertoire of programing including a continuing commitment to the LGBTQ communities and Castro neighborhood that will ensure another 100 years of this beloved institution.

