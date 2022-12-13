Flavored tobacco

California's flavored tobacco ban will formally become law on Dec. 21. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A California ballot measure's overwhelming victory will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to prevent the associated law from taking effect later this month.

The high court denied opponents of Proposition 31 — the statewide initiative banning the sale of flavored tobacco — an injunction on Monday, thus allowing Senate Bill 793 to become law on Dec. 21.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like