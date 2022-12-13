A California ballot measure's overwhelming victory will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to prevent the associated law from taking effect later this month.
The high court denied opponents of Proposition 31 — the statewide initiative banning the sale of flavored tobacco — an injunction on Monday, thus allowing Senate Bill 793 to become law on Dec. 21.
California is yet to certify its election results, but 63.4% of the tallied ballots voted to enforce the ban that California Gov. Gavin Newsom first signed into law more than two years ago. San Francisco voters favored the ban by 79%.
Tobacco companies R.J. Reynolds, Philip Morris and ITG Brands funded the ballot measure overturn the legislation. R.J. Reynolds filed the emergency application for an injunction that the Supreme Court denied on Monday.
"The voters of California approved this ban by an overwhelming margin in the November election and now it will finally take effect," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a release on Monday, calling tobacco the No. 1 "preventable killer in the United States."
"I look forward to continuing to defend this important law against any further legal challenges," he said.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 2017 banned the sale of flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes and vaping liquid, becoming the first city in the country to do so. The ordinance said "flavored tobacco products promote youth initiation of tobacco use."
Voters in The City upheld the ban through a ballot measure the following June, and the law took effect a month later.
California lawmakers followed San Francisco's lead in 2020, with only one legislator in the two chambers voting against it. Newsom signed the bill into law hours after its passage on Aug. 28. 2020.
R.J. Reynolds filed a referendum to overturn the law days later. It qualified for the ballot on Jan. 22, 2021, removing the state law from the books until voters could weigh in this November.
It's unclear whether R.J. Reynolds — which, according to state records, made nearly $9.7 million in contributions to a committee opposing Prop. 31 — will attempt to place another measure on the 2024 ballot to overturn California's flavored tobacco ban. State law doesn't prohibit repeat initiatives when a previous one fails.
The company didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Tuesday.