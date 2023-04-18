The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors have expressed bafflement that The City has so massively overspent on police overtime.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City’s police officers just received a major pay bump.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the San Francisco Officers Association on Tuesday, giving The City’s cops raises in base pay totaling 10.25% over the next three years.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com