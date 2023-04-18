The City’s police officers just received a major pay bump.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the San Francisco Officers Association on Tuesday, giving The City’s cops raises in base pay totaling 10.25% over the next three years.
Amid a staffing shortage, the agreement was pitched to incentivize new officers to join San Francisco’s police department and offer those who are already here a reason to stay.
Public safety and policing are issues rife with controversy and tension in San Francisco, which is desperate to counter the perception that it has become increasingly unsafe to residents and tourists alike. Already this year, Mayor London Breed and supervisors have sparred over police funding, including the mid-year emergency funding of additional police overtime in March.
“People want our officers to focus on the open-air drug dealing, retail theft, home burglaries, and violence impacting our neighborhoods, but we need more police to deliver on those services,” Breed said in a statement on Tuesday. “While short-term solutions like using overtime funding to keep officers in our neighborhoods and responding to calls is critical, we also need to aggressively move forward strategies to stabilize and grow our police force in the long-term.”
Yet the proposed police contract was not particularly contentious. The deal won broad support from the Board of Supervisors, who approved the agreement by a vote of 11 to one.
The deal comes as The City, like many others across the nation, struggles to hire officers as rapidly as it loses them. Last year, the San Francisco Police Department hired 42 new officers but lost a combined 194, primarily due to retirement or resignation.
That dynamic has resulted in a competitive labor market, with cities offering signing bonuses and other incentives to entice officers to join their ranks.
Ex // Top Stories
Officers were called on Monday to the 600 block of Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, on reports of the shooting and found the victim injured at the scene
The Chicago-bound flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City
San Francisco officials are hoping that California will step in and stop public transit from plunging off of a fiscal cliff.
It was with that in mind that city officials negotiated a new agreement that would improve wages — both for new officers and those who stay with the department. According to an analysis conducted by the Department of Human Resources, San Francisco falls short of the wages offered by San Jose, Fremont and Santa Clara.
In addition to the increases in base pay in each of the agreement’s three years, the contract offers significant retention bonuses. Officers will receive pay bumps of 3% upon reaching five, seven, and eight years of service.
Those increases are estimated to swell the police department’s budget by $25.6 million in the first year, $56.1 million in the second year, and $84.8 million in the third and final year of the contract.
The agreement has already won the approval of a vast majority of the union’s members.
Supervisor Dean Preston was the only member of the board to vote against the agreement. He reiterated his concerns about its cost, initially described by the mayor’s office and the Department of Human Resources as $84 million but actually amounts to a combined $166 million over three years.
By supporting the agreement, Preston said The City would be making a “gamble” that the pay increase would improve officer retention without providing data to back up that assertion.
The agreement will further the recent trend of public safety spending increases in San Francisco. Last month, the Board of Supervisors approved a $25 mid-year budget supplemental to fund police officer overtime.
Despite having fewer officers today, the department’s budget was $714 million this year (before the overtime supplemental), compared to the $668 million it spent in 2020.