The San Francisco Board of Supervisors can’t tell Mayor London Breed what to include in her upcoming budget proposal — but its members can certainly try.
On Tuesday, Supervisors made it abundantly clear that they want funding for additional emergency shelter beds for the homeless.
The board unanimously passed a resolution imploring Breed to fund 2,000 more shelter beds in the budget proposal she’s due to unveil on June 1.
“This is a policy choice other cities have already made, and the evidence is clear – shelter for all policies are the quickest, most cost effective way to end unsheltered homelessness,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who sponsored the resolution, said in a statement following Tuesday.
The City’s lack of available shelter was made even more glaring in a recent lawsuit filed against San Francisco by advocates for people experiencing homelessness.
In a ruling that temporarily prohibits The City from conducting broad sweeps of homeless encampments, a federal judge noted that The City is thousands of beds short of what would be required to shelter every person living on the street.
Meanwhile, supervisors and business leaders have lamented deteriorating street conditions in neighborhoods like the Castro, which Mandelman represents.
The massive shelter expansion proposed by Mandelman would inch San Francisco closer in policy to places like New York and Boston, guaranteeing a person the right to shelter.
Breed, who must address an approximately $700 million budget deficit over the next two years, has remained mostly mum on the matter. Last week, mayoral spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh told The Examiner “even given the reality that The City is facing a tremendous budget deficit, homelessness and public safety remain top priorities.”
“In the context of this very real deficit, we need concrete plans to back up genuine ideas,” Safarzadeh said.
There are several potential plans for shelter expansion that The City could follow to broaden its availability of shelter beds.
The homeless policy organization RescueSF is advocating that The City quickly expand its shelter network by renting out 1,000 hotel rooms. The organization says that it has checked, and the rooms are available and would come at a fraction of the cost offered by The City.
In a recent analysis of what it would cost to end unsheltered homelessness, The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing initially estimated it would cost $1.4 billion over three years — although that price tag included significant investment in both temporary shelter and permanent supportive housing.
Based on its recent shelter contracts, Mandelman estimates that it would cost around $75 million in annual operating costs to add 2,250 more beds to the system.
In its own, separate five-year strategic plan, city homelessness officials advocated for adding 1,075 more shelter beds by 2028.
Currently, The City counts 2,700 beds in its system.
That’s far from enough to accommodate its entire unsheltered population of 4,397 people living, according to the most recent homeless census.