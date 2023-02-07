San Francisco Ballet 90th Anniversary Opening Night Gala 2023

Paul Pelosi, left, will attend the State of the Union on Tuesday as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden. 

Paul Pelosi on Tuesday night will make his most prominent public appearance since he was attacked in his home last October. 

Pelosi, the husband of longtime San Francisco U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden during President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

