Low turnout, high impact: Takeaways from S.F. Election Day

People vote in The City's special election at San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City's policy allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections was upheld by a California court on Tuesday.

The California Court of Appeal ruled that nothing in the state constitution prohibits cities from expanding voter eligibility in Board of Education elections to residents who are not citizens, which San Francisco voters did when they passed Proposition N in 2016.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com