Despite a push to rein in police spending and rethink public safety in the wake of protests over the murder of George Floyd in 2020, many cities are now shelling out eye-grabbing bonuses in an effort to attract new cops.
Dorsey unveiled a resolution on Tuesday that would ask The City to automatically match the recruitment bonuses offered to prospective officers by other cities in Northern California, regardless of how generous they are.
Dorsey cited a 2022 report that found four nearby cities — Alameda, Hayward, San Mateo and Daly City — offer better recruitment and retention packages than The City.
Believing The City is facing a once-in-a-generation police staffing crisis, Dorsey doesn’t want San Francisco to be left behind.
“The benefit of having what is in effect a price-match guarantee on recruitment bonuses is that it avoids the symbolism of San Francisco being out-competed by Dixon, California, and Vacaville ... I want to make sure that we’re sending a message and putting skin in the game financially,” Dorsey told The Examiner.
San Francisco offers no hiring bonuses to new academy graduates, and $5,000 to officers transferring from other departments, according to the police department’s website.
The Alameda Police Department lures in lateral transfers with a $30,000 bonus, as does the San Mateo Police Department. The BART Police Department will give $15,000 to new academy graduates, according to the 2022 report, which was presented to the Board of Supervisors by the San Francisco Police Department.
The City of San Francisco wants to know exactly how and when it can clear homeless encampments in the wake of a recent court ruling.
San Francisco is not alone in looking to fill a growing number of officer vacancies, and many cities worry that they’re being left behind in the police officer sweepstakes. Around the country, departments are boosting officer incentives by pointing out that neighboring cities and towns have already done so.
The cycle is now sweeping into San Francisco.
Chris Catren, chief of the Redlands Police Department and president of the California Police Chiefs Association, worries that offering incentives to lateral transfers “doesn’t help us in the aggregate, it’s just moving people around.”
Catren said the flurry of hiring incentives cities and towns are offering is “a knee-jerk reaction to this crisis, because really what else do you do? ... All of us need to put officers on the street.”
Dorsey’s interest in the topic comes as no surprise. Prior to Dorsey’s appointment to the board and subsequent election in 2022, he served as the top spokesperson for the police department. Last month, he introduced legislation that would allow the police department to be featured in a documentary highlighting the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing.”
The latest proposal was made as The City continues to struggles to hire as many new police officers as those who leave, and as voters continue to cite public safety as a top concern.
Dorsey said voters in San Francisco are as “close to pitchforks and torches” as he’s ever seen, and they’re not asking for anything unreasonable. But it will take more cops, he believes, to meaningfully combat the smash-and-grabs and retail theft that have frustrated San Franciscans.
The Board of Supervisors approved a budget last year, proposed by Mayor London Breed, that included funding to hold extra police academies this year. It also raised officer pay and funded retention bonuses — but not new signing bonuses — for officers.
After marathon negotiations, the Board of Supervisors is poised to refrain from making deep …
The City has seen the number of full-duty sworn officers drop precipitously since 2018, when there were 1,872, to 2022, when there were 1,537. It’s not alone in facing declining staffing figures. In the 1990s, the federal government backed a surge in hiring of police officers who are now hitting retirement.
A much-debated analysis published in 2020 estimated that San Francisco is hundreds of officers short of the more than 2,182 it should have on the force. According to Dorsey’s resolution, San Francisco is 645 officers short of that number. Further complicating the issue, a significant portion of the department — 478 — are already eligible for retirement.
Dorsey acknowledged that bonus money is just one consideration that a potential officer has when deciding on a department. San Francisco has undergone an extensive police reform process and expects much of its officers. It’s expensive to live here. And, fair or not, The City can have a reputation of not appreciating officers, Dorsey said.
But of all the potential factors at play, Dorsey said the bonus is the easiest for The City to control.
San Francisco's city attorney has appealed a ruling that temporarily restricts enforcement of certain laws aimed at curbing homeless encampments
Dorsey’s resolution also asks The City’s Police Commission to draft a plan that would have it reach the 2,182 recommended officers within four years.
Statewide, the chiefs association’s focus has been on how to grow the pool of applicants to police officer positions, which has declined in recent years while Catren’s generation is aging out of the workforce.
“We’ve had some very visible issues that have kind of put policing in a bad light; when you have that it just makes it even more complex and more difficult,” Catren said.
The modern police officer is educated and has other career options, Catren noted. They may not want to take on the physical and emotional challenge of the job. But it does offer perks like stability — despite rhetoric about defunding the police, few if any cities are doing so — and good pay. Those benefits might stand out more clearly if the country experiences an economic downturn.
“There’s a lot of positives that get highlighted when the economy isn’t going like gangbusters,” Catren said.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.