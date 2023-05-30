"This is not a sprint."
That's what Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said San Francisco Mayor London Breed told her when she took the helm in the East Bay in January.
But pacing herself for a long-distance run can be challenging for Thao, who has had to put out one fire after another in her first five months in office.
She fired Oakland Police Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in February for allegedly mishandling a misconduct investigation, a move that he denounced as "the mayor's failure to fight for the Oakland community."
She drew flak for clearing a major homeless encampment last month, a move denounced by housing rights advocates. Thao had just taken over when cybercriminals launched a ransomware attack that disrupted city operations and led to a lawsuit by the Oakland Police Officers' Association which criticized the city's response. Then there were the controversial negotiations with the Oakland A's, The Town's last remaining major sports team who now have their sights set on Las Vegas.
In a candid, engaging conversation with The Examiner, Thao talked about how she has adapted to the crises that hit in her first five months in office. She also talked about her incredible journey of pain and despair when she considered violence to escape her abuser.
"I was so hopeless, and as my abuser would sleep, he had a gun that he slept next to and I just stared at it and fantasized how good it would feel to pick up that gun and blow his brains out," she said.
But she opted to take a path of hope and tenacity that led to Oakland's top post.
This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
Examiner: It's been six months since you took over as mayor. What's been the lowest point so far, the moment when you told yourself, "Why in the world did I take this job?"
Thao: I haven't had one of those moments where it's like, "Why the hell did I take this job quite yet." However, I think one of the lowest points of this position as mayor was letting go of the police chief. I had to terminate LeRonne Armstrong because I didn't feel like his values aligned with mine anymore with the investigation into what took place and then hearing him say that he felt like these were mistakes of officers. It's more about what he didn't say about acknowledging there are some changes we can actually make. That was actually the hardest and lowest part of this position.
How did you navigate the impact of what happened on the police force?
I took a very personal approach. I talked to the police union president. I talked to him one on one. Then I made visits to the lineups. Their shifts change. So at all the shift changes I attended, I spoke to the officers and I let them know that I understand that there's going to be a feeling of instability. I understand that this is going to be hard on them. But the ultimate goal is that Oakland is our North Star. We expect nothing but excellence from every single city employee, including our officers, especially officers who actually are licensed to hold a gun.
One of the big issues recently that came up in the city is the clearing of the Wood Street homeless encampment. Can you talk a bit about the significance of that for you and for the city?
You know my story. I've been homeless before myself. So I have an intimate view of what it means to be homeless. I was homeless and made homeless because I escaped from my abuser. I was in a domestic violence relationship. My infant son and I slept in my car. Sometimes we couch surfed. So for me, I never was looking for a plot of land to pitch a tent on. I was looking for affordable shelter, shelter that will take me away and keep me safe from the elements of the weather. Dignified shelter.
Also as a single mom, if I show up to a park and there is an encampment, I can't utilize it because I do not feel that I want to jeopardize or even wager whether or not this person or the people there are in a good mental state. Because of this personal knowledge and this personal experience, it was important to make sure that we do build affordable housing.
The Wood Street encampment was the largest encampment in Northern California. And as I took on the helm of the mayor, I knew that it was incredibly important to learn how the city moves and how city staff actually clears encampments, clean them, and not just that, but give the residents dignified housing.
I worked with city staff very closely and intimately. We got it cleared within three weeks. What I did was I did the work. I've worked with our nonprofits, our community-based organizations that the residents trusted and have them go out and be the deliverer of the message of saying, "Choose dignified housing."
We're building over 100 units of affordable housing here and we need this space to be clean and cleared. So that is something I'm incredibly proud of. 100% of people who chose housing, we were able to get them into dignified shelter. I truly do believe that there is a solution to actually bringing down all of the tents and getting people into dignified shelter and programming.
But how do you deal with the concern that you attract more people who are struggling with housing given that it's not unusual for cities or towns to be overwhelmed?
That's part of the reason why it's important to take down all the tents in triage. The plan itself is about triaging. If we can have enough temporary shelter and permanent shelter, then we can take down the tents and make it illegal to encamp in the city. That's No. 1.
Once we get everybody into a temporary shelter, we can triage and figure out where people are coming from. And if new tents or new people are coming, we can figure out what city they're coming from.
From that point, I am very open about calling out the cities and saying, "You need to do more for your unhoused residents. Otherwise, you can pay me, you can pay this city, the city of Oakland an impact fee because you're impacting our city. And we could take it on. However, we can't serve everyone."
This is about getting Oaklanders off the streets and every single city has to do their part. That's why it's important to be an example for other cities. So they have a model. So they know where to start. It gives them an opportunity to stand something similar up in their city. But outside of that, I'm not interested in welcoming others to come to the city of Oakland when we have very minimal resources.
Was there a time when you made a decision based on your experience being homeless, when advisers or advocates pushed for one path and you said, "No, we should do this instead?"
Oh, absolutely. I have a lot of advocates say to me, "How dare you? You were homeless before. You know what it feels. How dare you take our homes from us."
And my pushback is: "You're absolutely right. I was homeless. And I wasn't looking for a plot of dirt to pitch a tent."
I was homeless and I wanted shelter. I wanted to be able to find affordable housing. I couldn't pay the first month, last month, and deposit and that's not fair. Housing is a basic right.
When I push back because I have that lived experience, the response is a lot different. It's very powerful in the sense that it's very common sense. Housing away from the elements with security in the sense that you're going to sleep in a peaceful way not in a tent on toxic land?
Not just that. There's a lot of ugly out there. When I was homeless, I was so stressed every single day. I didn't sleep a lot at night. Because I slept with a knife under my pillow thinking if someone came out and tried to hurt me or my son, I was going to be ready.
To live in a state of anxiety like that, that is no way to live. I know that children, women that are living in these tents are being harmed. Many women are being raped, children are being harmed. This is no way of living. It's not dignified. We have to give dignified shelter.
What about the process of moving people out like when force is used instead of other means?
Of course. I want to be very clear. At Wood Street, there were about two people who were arrested because they refused [to leave] or they laid their bodies down in front of our equipment.
We give you all the options. Every single case, every single person is different. We have to appreciate that as a government. Not every single unhoused person is the same. There's a different spectrum of substance abuse that's happening. There's a difference on the spectrum of mental health. Everyone is on different levels. That's why we have to triage.
Local leaders cannot do this work if the state and the federal government don't insist on funding mental health, housing and mental health resources. Because a lot of people are ill right now. This is not something that happened overnight. These are the symptoms of not investing in mental health for decades, the symptoms have taken away a lot of our black and brown and most marginalized communities' fathers during the war on drugs.
Now you're seeing the consequences of that. So we have to step up and really take care of our community. We cannot incarcerate our way out of these problems.
Oakland was severely impacted by ransomware attacks recently. How close is that to being resolved?
It's 100% resolved. All of our systems are back up and running. You probably will see a delay because we've had like two and a half months or so that we're backlogged. But it's already been resolved.
I can't say much about it. But I'm very, very proud of my team. I'm so proud of this leadership. In regards to how we reacted quickly and in a consistent way. It could have been a lot worse, but we were able to come out of it in a strong way.
The police union filed a legal action against the city in connection with the ransomware attacks and their complaint that officers were not informed that their personal information had been compromised. How do you react to that?
It's quite disappointing because throughout the whole time we would have city town halls with our city staff. If you have any questions or concerns you can come. We can't actually share with them the strategy or exactly what is happening. We were working through the FBI and trying to figure out how to work this thing through with solutions [in dealing] with terrorists.
It's unfortunate that we weren't able to give them all the information they wanted because it was very sensitive. But at no means were we cutting people off from communication, leaving people in the dark.
Fentanyl addiction is a big problem in Oakland, San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area. How do you view the controversial approach of setting up harm reduction centers and safe injection sites?
I think that it's not humane to allow people to overdose on our streets. These are people. I think that the bigger issue is we have to work with the DEA, and our borders. We know that a lot of this is coming from China to Mexico and California and other states. We have to do more education around it.
I talk to my kids all the time [and tell them] don't take anything from anyone. Don't take any pills. They're gonna come in pretty colors. Don't take them.
In regards to the safe injection sites, I know that's a very controversial, sensitive topic. I think that it has to be [in] the right geographic place. It has to be run in a certain way with programming or what have you. And the goal is to try to wean people off. I don't agree that because people are addicted to this that somehow their life is less than someone else's. So we have to do a better job in regards to preventing it with our young people. We have to do a better job in regards to the treatment.
Have you had conversations with Mayor Mayor London Breed about your roles, about also being the leader of a major Bay Area city?
Yes. I know that her city is hurting a lot from the fentanyl crisis. So we are trying to figure out how to work together to really figure out what are some of the solutions for this. Again, we can't arrest our way out of this. We have to do something, and we all agree on that.
Locally, we don't have the funding and the resources to do this work. So we're in constant communication with the governor's office. We were just there last week talking about this subject and saying, "What more can we do? What more can the state do to really help cities like San Francisco, like Oakland and the bigger cities that are really feeling the weight of this?"
What advice did she give you when you got started?
Her advice was make sure you take time for yourself and your family. It's a hard job, but it's a great job, and [she said] I'm here for you if you ever need someone to call upon. As mayors, no matter if we disagree on certain areas, we go through all of the similar issues, the ups and downs emotionally. So it's a club of confidence with the mayors. [We can] call upon each other because we are in a very unique situation.
Is there a conversation or a remark Mayor Breed said that resonates with you as you move forward with your next six months?
What resonated with me most is the fact that I have to remember this is not a sprint. I have to take time for myself and my family. I do have two children, a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old. That's what resonates because a lot of times I am a workaholic.
Have you given her any advice or recommendations?
I don't believe I have. I'm the new kid on the block. So I'm soaking it all in from everyone.
Are there lessons from your two predecessors that are top of mind for you? Both of them are women. Jean Quan was also Oakland's first Asian American mayor.
We had our first woman mayor with Jean Quan. Unfortunately, sexism in the real world and within the city is the most shocking part, especially in a city like Oakland, which is so progressive, or even in the Bay Area.
The lesson learned from that is just be true to your values. You can't please everyone. Your job is to lead the city.
Can you give an example of sexism that you've encountered as mayor?
Oh, absolutely. When I talk about my domestic violence relationship, you would not believe how many men have come up to me and say, "You know, you shouldn't talk about your domestic violence what you went through anymore. You should actually take it down from the website because it looks like you're just trying to get more sympathy."
These are not city officials, are they?
These are not city officials. No, these are constituents, residents. These are people who are business owners, the whole plethora. I haven't heard directly from his city member about that. But my response is always, "Thank you for that. Now, I'm really going to double down and speak more about it, because it makes you feel uncomfortable."
It's my story. And my story will not be silenced. I will not be silenced. And for every single man who comes up to me to say that to me, five other women come up to me and say, "I've been through it. And thank you for speaking your truth because I've been ashamed of what I went through. You're an inspiration. This is what my daughters needed to hear."
You're described as a progressive. There's a perceived rift between the progressives and the moderates. The moderates are supposedly more practical, while progressives are portrayed as too idealistic and impractical, pushing policies rooted in issues of social justice, but which have been criticized as impractical and unworkable. Where do you stand on this?
I think that there has been an absolute, purposeful campaign to dirty up the word progressive. I am a progressive, and I'm proud of it.
But I also have lived life experiences. I'm a progressive, but I'm a progressive who understands that this city is an ecosystem. This state is an ecosystem. This nation is an ecosystem meaning I must be able to work with the Chamber of Commerce. I must be able to work with the renters, the property owners, and do what is best for the whole city.
We will disagree about 30% of the time. 70% of the time, we're going to agree. We don't have the city of Oakland and the culture if we lose the people, if we dilute the people, if we don't have jobs, if we don't have housing. It's an ecosystem, it all needs to work and come to play.
What are you most worried about? What keeps you up at night?
What keeps me up at night is our young people. How do we show them that there's more opportunities and that they can be whatever it is they want to be?
Look at me. On all accounts, I should not be here as mayor today, right? As a daughter of refugees, growing up poor, living in public housing, on welfare, domestic violence, single mom and all of that.
What keeps me up at night is: how do we give more hope to our young people so that it's not so easy to pick up a gun and say, "This is the last resort, I'm gonna pull the trigger."
When I was in a domestic violence relationship, I was so hopeless. So hopeless that as my partner, my abuser would sleep, he had a gun that he slept next to, a Glock, and I would wake up and just stare at him and fantasize — and I truly mean it fantasize — how good it would feel to pick up that gun and blow his brains out.
And that is dangerous. That is hopelessness.
It's so important that the federal government pass these common sense gun laws. Having such easy access to guns when you're not mentally stable. Let's be very clear, at that moment, I was not mentally well because I was so hopeless.
As a domestic violence survivor, when I was going through it, I thought that I was unique. I was 18, 19, 20 years old. I thought I thought no one else was getting beat up on me. So I must be doing something wrong. Because everybody looked healthy out there. That's a problem because that's not true at all.
Sorry. That's the long answer. That's what keeps me up at night: to really figure out how we get more resources for young people. How do we make them feel special? How do we make them feel seen?