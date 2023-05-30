Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao in her office at Oakland City Hall on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Thao sat down with The Examiner for a wide-ranging conversation. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

"This is not a sprint."

That's what Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said San Francisco Mayor London Breed told her when she took the helm in the East Bay in January.

Sheng Thao with son Ben at her Merritt College graduation

Sheng Thao with son Ben at her Merritt College graduation in 2010. The Oakland mayor says her experience as an unhoused single mother has informed her homelessness response.

