preview image feinstein

San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein flashes a victory sign as her husband Dick Blum shows the latest City Hall fashion as they go to the polls in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 26, 1983. The mayor faced a recall election organized by the White Panthers who were angered at her support for gun control.

 Paul Sakuma, AP Photo

Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco.

This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history.

Dianne Feinstein: a career unparalleled

1 of 16

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com