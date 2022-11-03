San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein flashes a victory sign as her husband Dick Blum shows the latest City Hall fashion as they go to the polls in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 26, 1983. The mayor faced a recall election organized by the White Panthers who were angered at her support for gun control.
Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco.
This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history.
"It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate [...] We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do."
The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
Early Life
Dianne Feinstein grew up in San Francisco as the granddaughter of Polish and Russian immigrants. She went to Sacred Heart High School and attended Stanford University between 1951 and 1955, pictured here, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Art in History.
After graduating, Feinstein served as a fellow at the Coro Foundation in San Francisco for a year, when she met her first husband Jack Berman. Berman was working in the S.F. District Attorney's office at the time. The two had a daughter, Katherine Feinstein Mariano, who went on to serve as the presiding judge of the S.F. Superior Court for 12 years.
Dianne Feinstein was appointed to the Women's Parole Board in 1960, where she served on until 1966. She met her second husband in 1962.
In 1969, Feinstein became the first woman ever elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors, without benefits of prior appointment, on Nov. 5, 1969.
Here, she poses with her husband and daughter.
It was the first try for a political office for the 36-year-old Mrs. Feinstein, who led a slate of 15 candidates including five incumbents. As the top vote-getter in the election, custom dictated she was elected president of the Board of Supervisors when she took office the following January.
She ran for mayor twice in her tenure as S.F. Supervisor, but was unsuccessful.
On Nov 27, 1978, Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone were both assassinated by a fellow supervisor, Dan White. Here, the Board of Supervisors, presided over by president and now acting Mayor Dianne Feinstein, top left, bow their heads in silence to honor the two men.
Feinstein herself had become the target of ire from the New World Liberation Front, an anti-capitalist terrorist group that bombed several locations throughout California in the 70's. The NWLF attempted to assassinate her with a bomb on her windowsill that failed to explode and shot up the windows of a family home.
Mayor Dianne Feinstein cuts a ribbon to open the Muni Metro at West Portal Station on April 02, 1979.
During her first year in office, she set to work improving the dilapidated San Francisco cable car system, flew to China to foster trade between the nation and the City, approved the construction of the George Moscone convention center and advocated for stronger gun control in Washington D.C.
After a year occupying the mayoral office following Moscone's death, Feinstein won the position in her own right in December 1979, beating challenger Quentin Kopp by a large majority. With her on the victory platform are, from left, Moscone's widow, Gina Moscone, Assemblyman Willie Brown and Mrs. Feinstein's fiancé, Richard Blum.
Her politics were seen as relatively moderate for San Francisco. Partway through her occupancy, she faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community when she vetoed legislation that would have permitted domestic partnership in 1982. The same year, she advocated for a ban on handguns in the City, which garnered criticism from anti-racist group The White Panthers, who staged a recall campaign against her. They were unsuccessful.
In 1980, Feinstein spoke at the Democratic National Convention as the S.F. mayor, urging delegates to reject a presidential proposal to "open" the electoral college, thereby allowing delegates to ignore their states' popular vote. The proposal was soundly defeated.
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein, her head bandaged and her arm in a cast, poses for a picture with her husband Richard Blum, an investment banker, in the lobby of their Washington hotel, Friday, July 11, 1980. Feinstein fell and injured herself, leaving the White House on Thursday after a meeting with Vice President Mondale, forcing the delay of the couple’s scheduled belated honeymoon.
The two were married on January 20 earlier that year.
“I’m more nervous than I thought I would be,” she told the S.F. Chronicle before greeting well-wishers. “I don’t feel like a mayor, I feel like a woman who has just been married.”
After almost 20 years in San Francisco Government, Dianne Feinstein left the mayoral office on January 8, 1988. She paved the way for women as a city supervisor and as mayor, and was named the "Most Effective Mayor" by City and State magazine in 1987.
She left a bottle of champagne, a box of aspirin and a note for her successor, Art Agnos, on the mayoral desk. The note read, "The Champagne is for the good days and the aspirin for the bad ... My hope is that you'll have more of the former. Good Luck!"
Feinstein ran for governor in 1990, and displays her ballot to the media prior to turning in her vote at a polling station in San Francisco. She ran against the state Attorney General, John Van de Kamp, in the primary election.
She won the nomination for the Democratic party, but lost the race against Republican senator Pete Wilson. She was also fined almost $200k after the fact for a failure to properly report campaign contributions and expenditures on the campaign.
After losing the gubernatorial race, Feinstein did not miss a beat and announced her candidacy against Republican John Seymour, who had been appointed to serve out the term Pete Wilson had abandoned as senator to run for governor.
Here, she celebrates in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 8, 1992 after announcing her victory. She and Barabara Boxer became the first female pair of U.S. Senators.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, reacts after the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission announced on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 25, 1993, that the shipyard in Long Beach in Calif., would remain open. Sen. Barbara Boxer is at her right.
During her first year, the Senate approved her proposal to ban the production semiautomatic assault weapons, a continuation of her stance on gun control while serving as mayor in San Francisco. The ban lasted until 2014.
On Oct 31, 1994, President Clinton signed the Desert Protection Act, which Feinstein played a major part in. The bill created two national parks and protected millions of acres of California desert.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein points to her bicep to show the muscle she will use to help Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger come up with a water bond during a news conference at the capitol in Sacramento, in 2008.
Senator Feinstein was elected five consecutive times after she was initial occupancy in 1994.
Some of her accomplishments during that time were that she led a bipartisan group to drastically increase the fuel efficiency of cars, was a leading voice in the effort to legalize gay marriage, helped create the nationwide AMBER Alert network, passed bills to criminalize border drug tunnels and had long focused on improving California’s water infrastructure and reducing the threat of wildfires. She also continued to advocate for commonsense gun laws.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
In 2021, Feinstein became the longest serving U.S. Senator from California, and is currently the oldest sitting Senator in the chamber.
On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Senator Feinstein will become the longest serving woman in Senate history.
