A proposed contract with San Francisco's police officers would be significantly pricier than at least one supervisor first realized.
The tentative labor agreement with the San Francisco Police Officers Association has been described by City officials as amounting to “$84 million over three years.”
Under questioning by a Board of Supervisors’ committee on Thursday, city officials clarified that the $84 million is actually the spending increase in the third and final year of the agreement — not the total agreement — and chalked it up to a misunderstanding.
If approved, the raises, step increases and retention bonuses offered under the agreement would add an estimated $166.5 million to The City's cumulative police spending over the next three years.
The deal features base wage increases amounting to 10.25% over three years, retention bonuses, increases in pay for entry-level officers, and a contract signing bonus.
All told, the deal — which has already won overwhelming approval from union members — would increase costs by an estimated $25.6 million in the first year, $56.1 million in the second year, and $84.8 million in the third and final year.
The confusion was addressed by Supervisor Dean Preston, who chairs the Supervisors’ Government Audit and Oversight Committee and is its most reliable skeptic of police funding.
“I’m alarmed by the cost,” Preston said of the proposal.
His colleague Catherine Stefani, perhaps the most reliable supporter of police funding, said she was not confused by the description of the total amount — and credited the union for accepting it.
“Money does help, and like I said, I think it should be more, I think this contract should be higher,” Stefani said.
Supervisors are weighing the agreement at a time when police department staffing has consistently dropped, and the department’s reliance on overtime has risen, in recent years. The proposed labor agreement has been pitched as a way to stem that trend.
Citing city officials, The Examiner and San Francisco Chronicle each separately reported the costs of the agreement as an increase of $25.7 million in the first year and $84 million over three years when it was announced last month.
Ex // Top Stories
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was under investigation
"I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here"
Those pushing to maintain the historic Castro Theatre as a movie house were given reason for hope on Tuesday
That’s well short of the $166.5 million — on top of the department's existing budget — the agreement would actually cost.
While only a portion of The City’s $14 billion budget, the potential price is important because The City is facing a projected budget deficit of more than $700 million over the next two years, every dollar extra it spends on policing adds to that deficit.
But The City also has a well-acknowledged shortage of officers, though leaders disagree how severe it is. City officials hope the bonuses and raises included in the proposed agreement will help lure new officers and retain the ones already on the force.
In addition to helping shore up the department’s ranks, successful retention would theoretically reduce the department’s abundant use of overtime.
Just last month, the Board of Supervisors was forced to approve a $25 million mid-year budget supplement to pay for officer overtime, which has soared beyond initial projections.
Preston was the only one of the three-member committee to vote against recommending it to the full Board of Supervisors for passage on Thursday and, historically, is not a reliable barometer of how the rest of the board will act on police funding.
In addition to the overall cost of the agreement, Preston expressed concern that its core principal — increases in pay and bonuses will help retain officers — was not accompanied with any data that would illustrate why officers are leaving San Francisco. Other departments and agencies with staffing shortages, he noted, have not been offered similar increases in spending.
Carol Isen, the city’s human resources director, didn’t offer data but said people are noticing San Francisco’s renewed commitments to police funding, “and our own officers are certainly noticing, based on the turnout and 90-plus percent voter approval of the tentative agreement.”
“Can we give you exact science about whether this exactly will work? No,” Isen said, but she added “money matters.”
Stefani rebuffed Preston’s argument, saying that the trend of officers leaving for other departments is “a very real thing that’s happening.” She expressed outrage with “where we are as a city in terms of our policing.”
“The basics are not being met in this city,” Stefani said.
The contract is expected to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors later this month.