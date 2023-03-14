City Hall Van Ness side

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday repealed a law that it prohibited The City from contracting with companies that discriminate against the LGBTQ community, restrict abortion rights, or adopt voter suppression laws.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Deriding it as “performative,” San Francisco Supervisors voted Tuesday to walk back part of its law that prohibits The City from doing business with companies based in states that discriminate against the LGBTQ community, restrict abortion rights, or adopt voter suppression laws.

Enacted in 2016, The City’s law is intended to serve as a rejection of the laws passed across the country that restrict individual liberties. But, in practice, it prohibited The City from contracting with companies — even those owned by women, people of color and LGBTQ people — in more than half the country.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Ex // Top Stories