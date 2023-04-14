Ashley Trueba moved her belongings from a homeless encampment she lived in just before a sweep on 13th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street in San Francisco on April 4. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Officials from San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing have a plan they say will lead to a 50% reduction in unsheltered homelessness by 2028.
The plan, called “Home by the Bay,” proposes 1,075 new shelter beds, 3,250 new permanent housing units and expanding prevention and early intervention efforts to an additional 4,300 households.
The proposal also aims to reduce racial inequalities and disparities that affect homelessness, get more people — at least 30,000 — into permanent housing, and to ensure that at least 85% of people who exit homelessness don’t end up homeless again.
The plan leans heavily on lessons learned during the past few years, when the COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges and new opportunities for homelessness services.
“We know what works. Success is within reach, but it will require that multiple city departments align their efforts, embrace accountability, empower our community partners, and work in partnership with people experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor London Breed and HSH executive director Shireen McSpadden in a joint statement about the plan.
The price tag is hefty: an estimated $607 million for the first five years, and $217 million annually after that, plus inflation adjustment. And that’s on top of the agency’s existing budget.
As The City works through the upcoming budget process — and an estimated $780 million budget shortfall — the plan will need buy-in from the Board of Supervisors as well.
“We’re going into a tough budget year,” an agency spokesperson said. “I think when we start talking about the actual numbers — that’s the conversation that the board gets to have, because they have the purse strings.”