HomelessSweep_13thStreet_04Apr2023-757.JPG

Ashley Trueba moved her belongings from a homeless encampment she lived in just before a sweep on 13th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street in San Francisco on April 4. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Officials from San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing have a plan they say will lead to a 50% reduction in unsheltered homelessness by 2028.

The plan, called “Home by the Bay,” proposes 1,075 new shelter beds, 3,250 new permanent housing units and expanding prevention and early intervention efforts to an additional 4,300 households.