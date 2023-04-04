San Francisco is set to receive another tranche of money from facilitators of the opioid epidemic.
The City is now in line to receive payments from Walmart and CVS, both of which agreed to massive settlements in cases that accused them of overprescribing opioids and fueling the current epidemic.
Walmart agreed last November to pay $3.1 billion to settle a litany of opioid-related lawsuits across the nation, including up to $265 million to the state of California.
California and 18 other states negotiated a $5 billion settlement from CVS the same month, with the state slated to receive $470 million.
San Francisco’s cut of the Walmart settlement will amount to between $2.6 million and $6.8 million over six years, while the CVS payments will total between $4.5 million and $12 million over 10 years.
The funds in both settlement agreements are intended to be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention programs.
Both agreements preclude The City from pursuing further legal action against Walmart and CVS related to the opioid epidemic, and required approval of the agreement by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The Walmart and CVS settlements are just the latest in a series of payments won by The City and California, which have taken an aggressive legal approach in pursuing companies that helped set off the opioid epidemic.
Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have all been accused of failing to rein in the plentiful opioid prescriptions distributed out of its pharmacies, serving as a catalyst of an epidemic that has gripped the country.
To date, The City has received more than $7 million through lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic, according to The City Attorney’s Office, but that amount will soon soar past $100 million.
The City has thus far received $6.8 million of between $50 million and $60 million it’s slated to earn from a national settlement with Johnson and Johnson and three major drug distributors. Two pharmaceutical companies, Allergan and Teva, would pay The City $34 million in cash and $20 million for Narcan distribution under an agreement pending review by the Board of Supervisors.
It remains to be seen how much The City will receive from Walgreens as a result of the case The City brought — and won — against the pharmacy chain last year. The City’s initial ask was for $8.1 billion.