Homeless streets

People camp on Taylor Street in the Tenderloin. The City is appealing a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that limits enforcement of laws prohibiting  sitting, lying and sleeping on public sidewalks by the “involuntarily homeless.”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The legal fight over how San Francisco addresses homeless encampments is escalating.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is appealing a December ruling that restricts The City’s enforcement of certain laws that prohibit sitting, lying and sleeping on public sidewalks by the “involuntarily homeless.”

