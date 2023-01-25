People camp on Taylor Street in the Tenderloin. The City is appealing a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that limits enforcement of laws prohibiting sitting, lying and sleeping on public sidewalks by the “involuntarily homeless.”
The legal fight over how San Francisco addresses homeless encampments is escalating.
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is appealing a December ruling that restricts The City’s enforcement of certain laws that prohibit sitting, lying and sleeping on public sidewalks by the “involuntarily homeless.”
The City has argued that the ruling, issued in the form of a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Donna Ryu, is far too broad and inscrutable.
The appeal will be made to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and serves as another step up the judicial ladder in a case that could have significant impact on how San Francisco — and potentially other California cities — respond to homelessness.
It’s not just what you say — it’s what you do. Experts say that's particularly relevant in the case brought by homeless advocates against San Francisco
The appeal will be decided by the same court that issued the enormously consequential 2018 ruling in the case of Martin v Boise, which established that a city can not impose “sanctions against homeless individuals for sleeping outdoors, on public property, when no alternative shelter is available to them.”
The City contends that Ryu’s ruling goes beyond the precedent set by Martin v Boise, because it applies to the homeless population broadly instead of a specific person. In other words, The City can’t cite a person for public camping — even if it offered that person a shelter bed — as long as there are more homeless people in San Francisco than there are shelter beds.
The City asked Ryu to clarify her ruling earlier this month — specifically by defining what makes a person “involuntarily” homeless — but she declined to do so.
A federal court ruling issued last month sparked questions about exactly what San Francisco must offer the homeless before citing them
Ryu’s ruling also places The City in a bind, the appeal contends. An injunction stemming from a lawsuit filed by U.C. Hastings — which objected to the rampant homelessness on the university’s doorstep — requires The City to enforce its laws and clear homeless encampments. But the new ruling from Ryu will prevent it from doing so, according to The City.
“If a person who refuses an adequate shelter offer is still “involuntarily homeless” within the meaning of the Order, then it is impossible for San Francisco to comply with both injunctions,” The City wrote in its request for clarification from Ryu.
The issue centers on a case brought last year by a coalition of organizations that advocate for the homeless against San Francisco. The organizations, as well as people who have direct experience being homeless in The City, argued that San Francisco has violated the constitutional rights of the homeless and failed to abide by its own laws as it conducts sweeps of homeless encampments.
The City of San Francisco wants to know exactly how and when it can clear homeless encampments in the wake of a recent court ruling.
The City’s policies require it to offer a person experiencing homelessness a shelter bed before carrying out a sweep and enforcing laws that prohibit things like camping.
In her December ruling, Ryu noted that The City has thousands fewer beds than it does people who are homeless. There is also no consistent way for people to proactively seek shelter, as The City ended its 311 shelter waitlist during the pandemic.
“The parties agree that at this time, a homeless San Franciscan who wants a shelter bed has no avenue to ask for one, much less get one,” Ryu wrote. “Defendants nevertheless assert that every homeless person is offered shelter before being displaced by the City. As discussed above, the evidence supporting this broad assertion is thin.”
Her ruling was based in part on Martin v Boise. That ruling left much to interpretation and has resulted in legal battles like the one playing out in San Francisco.