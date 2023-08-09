Cruise self-driving car

Cruise's self-driving cars, one of which is pictured above on April 4, 2022, are not the first source of tension over the direction of The City's streets. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Autonomous vehicles are poised to massively expand their presence in San Francisco if — and it’s a big if — the companies deploying them across city streets receive the blessing of California’s Public Utilities Commission Thursday.

Already twice delayed, the commission’s vote has pitted a slate of city officials against companies like Cruise and Waymo, who have already been using San Francisco as a testing ground for their autonomous vehicles.

