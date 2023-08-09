Autonomous vehicles are poised to massively expand their presence in San Francisco if — and it’s a big if — the companies deploying them across city streets receive the blessing of California’s Public Utilities Commission Thursday.
Already twice delayed, the commission’s vote has pitted a slate of city officials against companies like Cruise and Waymo, who have already been using San Francisco as a testing ground for their autonomous vehicles.
If given the go-ahead, the companies will be allowed to charge all passengers, at any time of day, for rides — amounting to a full public rollout of the driverless taxis.
City officials, including public safety leaders and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, have urged the PUC to slow down, arguing the technology is not ready for broader use. They’ve cited incidents in which the vehicles have attempted to impede emergency scenes, including following a mass shooting in the Mission, as proof that there remain flaws in the software that desperately need working out.
The companies argue that not only are their vehicles already safer than human drivers but that The City has dramatically overblown the problems they’ve caused thus far.
Impassioned people have weighed in, and one campaign even called for people to disable autonomous vehicles by plopping traffic cones upon their front hoods.
Though this time it’s tinged with a bit more existential dread, the uproar over Waymo and Cruise is hardly the first time San Franciscans have taken to the streets, so to speak.
Here are a few notable highlights of such skirmishes, but of course, feel free to email the author and curtly tell him what he missed.
Cable cars
When tourists think of San Francisco, they imagine themselves hopping onto a historic cable car trudging its way up a 45-degree hill.
But The City’s cable cars — which date back to the 1870s — were nearly scrapped amid a push to modernize the transit system in the 1940s.
Mayor Roger Lapham argued that the streetcars were not cost efficient, and proposed replacing the Powell Street cable car lines with buses.
The proposal spawned backlash and the formation of a Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, according to a history penned by the Museum of The City of San Francisco. The group spearheaded a measure to force The City to save the lines in 1947 and then a second measure shortly after to purchase what not constitutes the entirety of the City’s cable car network.
“The very fact that the Mayor’s own committee on transit was divided on the retention of the cable-car lines in San Francisco shows conclusively that the issue should and must be presented to the voters,” Friedel Klussmann, the group’s leader, wrote at the time.
Klussman and her crew won the day.
F fight
Ex // Top Stories
Lake Merced RV occupants have been squabbling with staff members at the zoo and a nearby recreation center for months
Two of 12 complaints to the NHTSA were filed by Bay Area drivers
In today's Tech&AI: Ripple and crypto declared victory over the SEC after a federal judge issued a ruling that partially affirmed their view of cryptocurrencies. L…
Today, the F Market streetcar serves as an answer to the question, “Why comfortably and efficiently travel beneath ground when you could have your brain rattled in a coffin outpaced by meandering pedestrians?”
But the beautiful and iconic streetcar line, which runs from Fisherman’s Wharf along the Embarcadero down Market Street and into the Castro, was almost left in the $20,000 trash bin of city history.
All kidding aside, the historic streetcar line — which began operating in 1995 — resulted from decades of impassioned advocacy. According to the SFMTA’s own history, the first proposal for the line was made in 1971, just a few years after Muni’s streetcar lines were removed from atop Market Street and buried beneath it.
Construction on the line didn’t begin until 1988 and was in some ways helped along by the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which prompted the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.
The Freeway Revolt
The rise of the automobile came with the literal rise of highways across the United States.
In San Francisco, it led to traffic.
The 1948 Trafficways Plan hoped to fix all this with a network of eight highways across The City.
But amid fierce opposition from neighborhoods torn apart by the freeways, the Western, Park Presidio and Crosstown freeways stopped construction of the Central Freeway and Embarcadero Freeway before they were complete in 1959.
The Examiner’s editorial board wrote at the time that “this extremely compact city of hills and panoramas possesses values and qualities given to few cities in this world.”
“San Franciscans are neither quixotic nor pointlessly stubborn when they insist these must not be destroyed by surface and elevated freeways,” the paper wrote.
Fight over Shuttle Buses
The year was 2013. X was still Twitter, Buster Posey was still a baseball player, and San Franciscans were wary of the impact the exploding tech industry was having on The City.
That tension culminated in protests against shuttle buses deployed by companies like Apple and Yahoo to shuttle wide-eyed and eager employees from the Victorian confines of San Francisco to the sunny suburbia of Silicon Valley. Protestors questioned why the buses were allowed to benefit from public infrastructure like bus stops, but were not open to the public and did not compensate the City.
Protests against the proliferation of the shuttles prompted city legislators to take action and regulate the buses, which are now the purview of the Commuter Shuttle Program.