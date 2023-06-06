San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott speaks about his commitment to keep Union Square safe

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott speaks about his commitment to keep Union Square safe in San Francisco as seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Just weeks after it had to approve an emergency injection of public safety funding, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is calling for an audit of the police department's overtime practices.

The audit was the concept of Supervisor Dean Preston, a frequent skeptic of police funding in City Hall.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com