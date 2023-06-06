Just weeks after it had to approve an emergency injection of public safety funding, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is calling for an audit of the police department's overtime practices.
The audit was the concept of Supervisor Dean Preston, a frequent skeptic of police funding in City Hall.
Preston's motion was a direct response to the mid-year, $25 million budget supplemental supervisors were forced to approve earlier this year as police overtime spending surged beyond what was budgeted.
The motion directs the Board of Supervisors' Budget and Legislative Analyst to conduct a performance audit of overtime usage in fiscal years from 2022 to 2024.
Breed and several supervisors quarreled earlier this year when the mayor proposed the police department bailout.
Although they overwhelmingly approved the measure — Breed has warned that police overtime details would be curtailed if the measure was not approved, potentially risking public safety — supervisors questioned how The City could so badly miss the target when it comes to overtime spending.
"This is just bad fiscal policy," Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told The Examiner earlier this year.
Ex // Top Stories
Mayor London Breed unveiled a $14.6 billion budget proposal on Wednesday
Cities in the Bay Area's biggest county are closer to a crown that San Francisco gripped so tightly over the past decade
"Fleurs de Villes PRIDE" honors San Francisco Pride's 2023 theme "Looking Back and Moving Forward"
The City spent a significant chunk of change on its "safe shopper" initiatives to increase police presence near major shopping areas — primarily Union Square — during the holiday shopping season.
But the most significant driver of overtime, the department explained earlier this year, is backfilling vacant shifts caused by its shortage of officers. As of mid-February, the department was on pace to spend $188 million on overtime to backfill shifts by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The number of sworn officers has dropped to 1,777, its lowest in more than a decade.
Despite loud calls to redirect police funding elsewhere amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice in 2020, the department's overall budget continues to balloon. The mayor's recent budget proposal would increase police spending from $714 million to $776 million.
Much of that increase is due to the increased costs incurred under a new contract with The City's police officers union, which secured pay raises and retention bonuses for cops.
The mayor's budget proposal acknowledges the runaway overtime spending.
It promises that the mayor will establish a "Police Staffing Accountability Working Group" to monitor the department's progress in hiring new officers and the department's use of overtime. The group will include members from the mayor's office, the San Francisco Police Department, the Department of Human Resources and the Controller's Office — but not the Board of Supervisors.