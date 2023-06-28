Supervisors announced a deal Wednesday that will allow The City to expand temporary homeless shelters without gutting funding for housing dedicated to young people and families.
If approved, the agreement will still allow The City, as first proposed by Mayor London Breed, to spend tax revenues previously earmarked for housing on new temporary shelter beds.
However, legislators and homeless advocates won continued funding for family and young adult housing. The deal would limit the mayor to using unspent interest — which has been accruing in the Our City, Our Home homelessness account — to pay for the shelter plan laid out in her recent city budget proposal.
The deal caps weeks of tense negotiations between city officials and homeless advocates set off by Breed’s spending plan. The budget is due to be voted on by supervisors next month, but their budget committee is negotiating the final details this week.
“I think this was a fabulous outcome for a very difficult situation,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who led negotiations.
To fund additional temporary shelter as The City scrambles to alleviate street homelessness, Breed proposed legislation as part of her 2023 budget that would loosen the constraints of the Our City, Our Home fund.
Breed proposed using $60 million from the fund to pay for additional shelter beds, shelter services, and other homeless initiatives.
To do so, Breed would have effectively pulled $20 million earmarked for housing for Transitional Age Youth (18 to 27-year-olds) and $40 million earmarked for family housing in the Our City, Our Home fund.
Breed’s proposal rekindled the long debate in San Francisco over how The City should focus its homelessness resources — on permanent housing or temporary shelter.
The answer, at least this year, might be both.
The deal struck by legislators on Wednesday allows the mayor to temporarily dip into the $43 million in interest that has accrued in the Our City, Our Home fund to her ambitions to expand shelter.
The fund was established under 2018’s Proposition C, which was approved by more than 60% of San Francisco voters.
Proposition C set guidelines on how the money — generated by taxes imposed on businesses and people who earn at least $50 million per year — could be spent for homelessness, mental health, and housing services. Only a small portion of the revenue can be used for shelter, an intentional limit because advocates for the homeless have long argued in San Francisco that housing is the solution to homelessness — not shelter.
Those same advocates decried Breed’s initial proposal, but Ronen credited them Wednesday for coming to the negotiating table and backing the compromise.
Breed’s proposal required the Board of Supervisors to approve legislation amending the spending limits set by Proposition C, as does the bargain announced Wednesday in its place.
The solution proffered by supervisors lifts Proposition C’s constraints for two years to allow the fund’s accrued interest to be used for shelter and homeless prevention efforts. Although it was adopted in 2018, Proposition C's revenues were held in limbo due to unsuccessful lawsuits against The City that lasted until late 2020. Thus, much of the money sat in an account unspent and generating interest, which will now be used to pay for Breed’s homeless agenda.
Emphasizing the expansion of shelter is not a policy Breed proposed out of the blue.
The Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution earlier this year asking Breed to fund the expansion of 2,000 shelter beds in her budget proposal. However, it did not specify from where the money should come.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has led the charge to expand shelter beds and aggressively clear encampments, which he described Wednesday as an “existential crisis” for San Francisco. Despite wanting more from the deal, he said “I think this is an elegant solution to our current predicament.”
Because the law that would allow Breed to work outside Prop C’s bounds was substantially amended under the deal, it must be deferred for a vote by the supervisors' budget committee until next week.