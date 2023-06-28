Homeless tent encampment on Hemlock Street near Larkin Street

Homeless tent encampment on Hemlock Street near Larkin Street in San Francisco on Thursday, May 18, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Supervisors announced a deal Wednesday that will allow The City to expand temporary homeless shelters without gutting funding for housing dedicated to young people and families.

If approved, the agreement will still allow The City, as first proposed by Mayor London Breed, to spend tax revenues previously earmarked for housing on new temporary shelter beds.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com