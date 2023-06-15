San Francisco City Hall is not a glistening beacon of ethical conduct.
Given the spate of city leaders indicted or implicated in ethical lapses in recent years, the Board of Supervisors excoriated Mayor London Breed's administration Wednesday for proposing steep budget cuts to The Ethics Commission.
Breed's two-year budget proposal, currently under review by supervisors, would result in a 40% reduction in Ethic Commission staff and a 32% cut to its funding, according to the Ethics Commission's analysis.
"The look is very suspicious; it does not give people faith in our government, it is an assault on free press and transparency, and I can not believe you came to us proposing this budget," Supervisor Hillary Ronen told the mayor's representatives during a budget hearing. "I am appalled. I have no words."
The Ethics Commission is responsible for implementing and enforcing The City's ethics laws, including in areas such as campaign finance, public records disclosure, and conflicts of interest.
It's how San Franciscans can quickly discover that Breed's 2024 mayoral campaign raked in $104,570 in donations last year, or that Ronen has personally invested in three different cryptocurrencies.
With a full slate of city positions up for election in 2024, including for mayor and district attorney, its work will be important as ever.
Anna Duning, the mayor's budget director, acknowledged the ethics cuts look severe on paper but noted that several of the positions on the chopping block were initially funded as temporary positions that are now set to expire.
When The Ethics Commission is able to hire a new executive director, Duning said the administration plans to work with that person to "understand which of these programs, positions should be funded" going forward.
Any cuts to ethics spending, substantive or not, are sure to raise eyebrows in San Francisco, which has been roiled by scandal in recent years. In January 2020, former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested and charged with soliciting bribes and kickbacks in what was ultimately revealed to be a widespread corruption scandal.
Amid the fallout from Nuru's arrest, the supervisors' budget and legislative analyst conducted an audit of the Ethics Commission. It made a series of more than a dozen recommendations to improve the commission, the leaders of which now say would be jeopardized by Breed's budget cuts.
The commission has increased the number of complaints it investigates while shortening the average length of those investigations in recent years, according to data it provided the budget committee. It has already reviewed more than double the number of enforcement cases this year than it did just two years ago.
Ten of the Ethics Commission's 34 positions would be cut by Breed's budget, including the entire four-person training and education team.
The Ethics Commission was quick to sound the alarm after Breed's budget was unveiled in May.
"These cuts harm transparency and accountability in the City, and they represent a stark departure from the budgets proposed for other departments," Yvonne Lee, chair of the Ethics Commission, wrote in a June 5 letter. "Should these cuts be enacted it would render the Ethics Commission significantly less effective."
The Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing the budget, department by department, in a series of hearings. It is expected to amend and adopt the budget later this month.