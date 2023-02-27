Voters’ support for JFK Promenade may have also boosted the transit tax
Board members will attempt to hash out a compromise in the coming weeks. The issue has drawn outsized attention in a city that loves direct democracy like it loves Frenet Branca and sunny 65-degree days in the park.
Allowing people to testify remotely was a necessary consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the supervisors to meet remotely. But as supervisors began to hold meetings in person last year, the board continued to allow people to call in and speak by phone.
A Board of Supervisors proposal to end remote public testimony has drawn acute public anger. But how much public access to government meetings is too much?
Supervisor Raphael Mandelman grew tired of it, and proposed last year an update to the policy that would allow remote public comment only by people who require it because they are disabled. He remained adamant that his proposal still allowed for “more extensive and more expansive” remote public comment “than we were ever able to do before,” particularly for people with disabilities.
Mandelman and his allies have argued that the current policy allowed anyone, from anywhere, to easily testify on board matters — even if they’re not a San Franciscan and have little vested interest in The City. He contended that unlimited remote public comment can extend meetings, both disrupting the board’s work and burdening city staff who facilitate and film meetings.
“Your decision-maker’s time is finite,” Mandelman said.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey is pushing for a continuation of remote public testimony and proposed delaying the vote on Tuesday.
Dorsey acknowledged “there are sometimes legitimate concerns that the instruments of our democracy can be abused and weaponized in ways that are antidemocratic, when people may seek to force a commission or a hearing to go multiple hours.” But he argued it would be worse for the government to close itself off.
The strong opposition to Mandelman’s plan was spearheaded by advocates for the disabled and elderly, but included a broad range of San Francisco residents and organizations. For a second time in recent weeks, dozens of people testified against the proposal during a committee meeting on Monday.
While the new policy would require The City to accommodate people with disabilities and allow them to comment remotely, advocates for the disabled noted that it would require them to provide 72-hour notice. Some may also feel uncomfortable identifying as disabled, opponents to Mandelman’s proposal noted.
Others noted that there are a wide swath of San Franciscans who do not have a disability as defined by the law, but face serious obstacles to attending Board of Supervisors meetings in person. They cited examples like working parents and residents of areas of The City with relatively little access to public transportation.
Opponents of Mandelman’s motion also argued that it’s rare for a meeting to drag on for hours and hours, and that displays of public engagement like the JFK Drive hearing are the exception — not the rule. The costs of allowing public comment are negligible, they argued, for a City with a $14 billion budget.