The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

The Board of Supervisors put off a decision on whether to alter remote public comments. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A proposal that would effectively end remote public comment at Board of Supervisors meetings has drawn no shortage of, well, comments.

After much discussion, the board put off a decision on whether to continue the pandemic-era policy that allows public testimony by phone.



