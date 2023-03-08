Weighing the value of their own time against the value of public input, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Monday to favor the latter and continue to allow remote public comment at its meetings.
The board’s decision followed months of debate over the future of remote testimony at public meetings, which was a feature of the COVID-19 pandemic that many city residents made clear they want to last indefinitely.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Matt Dorsey broke a legislative logjam by introducing a two-part plan that would preserve remote public comment while the board permanently amends its meeting rules to codify the policy.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman first proposed a motion nixing remote testimony (except for people with a disability) last year, arguing that it saps the time of both supervisors and the lengthy roster of city employees who facilitate their meetings.
He was the only supervisor to vote Tuesday against continuing remote public comment, arguing that supervisors’ time “could be better used in other ways serving the public.”
Dorsey acknowledged that the weaponization of unlimited remote public testimony was a “rare but real” problem. However, he said “the only thing worse than the problem is what government might do to prevent it.”
The plan authored by Dorsey and approved on Monday gives the board until April 15 to codify the unlimited remote public comment policy. If the board fails to do so, the rules will revert to their pre-pandemic status and remote public comment will end. Changing the board’s rules requires eight votes, which appears to be an achievable threshold given Tuesday’s 10-1 vote on Dorsey’s initial motion.
The months-long debate quickly evolved into an existential matter for the board, which incorporated remote public comment and occasionally saw torrents of citizens call in to opine on controversial topics during the pandemic.
Prior to COVID-19, the board had never widely allowed members of the public to provide testimony by phone — only those who showed up in person could speak. But shortly after the onset of the pandemic, city staffers reengineered the system to allow for remote participation by both board members and the broader public.
Last year, the board began to once again meet in person, but it continued to allow public comment by phone.
With state and local COVID-19 emergencies expiring last month, supervisors looked to finalize a permanent plan for public comment.
Numerous supervisors expressed unease at pulling back an option for public input — albeit one that was solely the result of a global pandemic.
Mandelman’s proposal was sharply opposed by a wide coalition of civil rights and disability rights organizations.
They argued that the instances in which remote public call-in has forced meetings to drag on are rare, and worth it in order to allow people normally excluded from government participation — such as working parents or those who lack access to transportation — to chime in.
And while Mandelman’s proposal made an exception for people with disabilities, his proposal’s opponents expressed concerns about forcing people to identify their disability in order to receive the privilege.