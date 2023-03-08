The San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors decided to continue remote public comment in a 10-1 vote on Tuesday. 

Weighing the value of their own time against the value of public input, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Monday to favor the latter and continue to allow remote public comment at its meetings.

The board’s decision followed months of debate over the future of remote testimony at public meetings, which was a feature of the COVID-19 pandemic that many city residents made clear they want to last indefinitely.

