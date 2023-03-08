Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaking at the grand opening of Francisco Park

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaks at the opening of Francisco Park in 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Months after winning a second term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Catherine Stefani has her eyes set on the state Assembly.

Stefani announced Wednesday that she is running for the seat currently held by Assemblyman Phil Ting, who will reach his term limit in 2024.

