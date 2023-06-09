It's like Best Buy's "price match guarantee," but for cops.
That's how San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey pitched his proposal Thursday that would ask The City to match recruitment bonuses offered to new cops by other Northern California cities.
Decrying a foreseeable staffing crisis for which The City failed to plan, Dorsey believes a bonus-matching policy would symbolize to prospective officers that San Francisco values its police force.
"I want to make sure that the City and County of San Francisco is an attractive employer," Dorsey said at a committee meeting on Thursday.
Cities nationwide and in the Bay Area are in stiff competition to offer cops lucrative bonuses. According to Dorsey's resolution, the Redding Police Department offers a $40,000 structured bonus for lateral transfers. Alameda offers a $30,000 signing bonus, as does San Mateo. San Francisco offers lateral transfers a $5,000 bonus.
The City has long been mired in debate over the appropriate level of police staffing. The topic received renewed scrutiny amid calls to rethink policing during the widespread protests of 2020, and then again as concerns over crime in San Francisco escalated through the pandemic.
Staffing has ebbed and flowed over the years, but the number of sworn officers in The City's police department has dropped below its 2014 nadir of 1,657 sworn officers, according to Dorsey. The right number remains a point of contention, but most City leaders agree the department is well short.
However, law enforcement officials have touted signs of progress, even without the kind of significant investments in hiring bonuses called for in Dorsey's legislation.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott has repeatedly said in recent months that The City has seen improvement in the number of applications it receives from prospective officers. Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told Supervisors that while his department has 178 positions open, it's on pace to add more than it loses this year.
Still, Dorsey believes his resolution is relevant and plans to see it through.
It lays out the staffing challenges in the police department and sheriff's office — the latter of which was not introduced in the initial version of the resolution Dorsey introduced earlier this year.
As a resolution, it is nonbinding, but strongly urges The City's Department of Human Resources to "match top police recruitment bonuses offered by law enforcement agencies in Northern California that compete for new and laterally hired police officers."
It also asks the sheriff's office and police department to develop a plan for achieving recommended staffing levels — and to report back to the Board of Supervisors whether a revised charter amendment is necessary to accomplish that in time for citywide elections in 2024.
Dorsey and his allies are also separately proposing a charter amendment that would create a budget set-aside to fully staff the police department within five years.
It's unclear if the resolution will have the support of the full Board of Supervisors, which is more progressive as a body than the three moderate members that constitute the Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee backing the proposal. The resolution was unanimously recommended by the committee for approval on Thursday.
It's also unclear what the fiscal impact of Dorsey's proposed policy would be if it were actually enacted.
The City has already substantially increased its spending on policing in recent years.
Mayor London Breed's budget proposal, which was revealed on May 31, would bolster the department's budget from $714 million last year — before a $25 million mid-year supplemental overtime supplemental) — to $788 million this year.
A significant portion of that increase is due to a new police union contract — approved by the Board of Supervisors in April — that offered police officers raises totaling 10.25% over the next three years.