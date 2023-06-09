San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, pictured above at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, wants The City to automatically match bonuses other cities offer police officers. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It's like Best Buy's "price match guarantee," but for cops.

That's how San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey pitched his proposal Thursday that would ask The City to match recruitment bonuses offered to new cops by other Northern California cities.

