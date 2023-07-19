Repudiating calls to deport immigrants or loosen The City’s sanctuary ordinance, Supervisor Myrna Melgar called Tuesday for an analysis of the economic contribution made by Central American immigrants in San Francisco.
Melgar’s directive is a response to recent reporting on the role Hondurans play in San Francisco’s illicit drug market and the subsequent call by Supervisor Matt Dorsey to investigate how much San Francisco spends on providing free lawyers to low-income criminal defendants.
“Recently, there has been a growing attempt by some to attack Central Americans through a narrative that blames Hondurans, specifically, for the fentanyl crisis on our streets,” said Melgar, who immigrated to the United States as a child fleeing a civil war in El Salvador, a neighbor of Honduras.
Melgar asked the board’s budget and legislative analyst to emphasize the role of women in its report on the buying power, business creation, and workforce contributions of Central American immigrants to San Francisco.
The report aims to inform an “educated and balanced” discussion about the “effect that these attacks have on a whole group of people” and The City’s economic recovery, she said.
Wearing a shirt that depicted a woman in a “Rosie the Riveter” pose and read “Catracha,” a term of pride for a Honduran woman, Melgar delivered a truncated political history and summary of socioeconomic conditions in Honduras.
Melgar was sharply critical of a San Francisco Chronicle series that investigated how immigrants from Honduras came to take on a significant role in San Francisco’s drug markets, which The City has struggled to obviate.
“The vast majority of Hondurans in the Bay Area hold legal jobs and make our community a better place,” Chronicle Editor in Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz said in a story The Chronicle published explaining its reporting. “But to understand our overdose crisis, it’s important to learn about all facets of the drug trade so we can make informed decisions about how to save lives.”
Melgar warned that the series could create the perception that “all Hondurans are drug dealers.”
“Every ethnicity and nationality on God’s green earth has individuals that engage in criminal activities, including the United States of America,” Melgar said.
The Chronicle’s reporting has spurred myriad reactions — and quite a bit of work for the budget and legislative analyst.
Last week, Supervisor Matt Dorsey asked the analyst to quantify the money The City spends on providing public defenders to people accused of dealing drugs. The inquiry was sparked by a brief passage in The Chronicle’s reporting that found, anecdotally, that some drug dealers in San Francisco could earn more than $350,000 a year if they ascended the ranks of an operation.
The U.S. Constitution, state constitution, and City Charter all enshrine the right to a defense attorney, even if a defendant can not afford one. Dorsey wants The City to investigate how other cities determine whether or not a person qualifies for a court-appointed attorney and compare San Francisco’s policies to theirs.
“In a lot of what we’re doing on policies related to drugs — not just drug dealing, but also public drug use — I think we have to have an unflinching and fearless assessment of what our city is doing to incentivize some of the problems that we’re dealing with,” Dorsey told The Examiner last week.
Dorsey is also pushing for The City to make an exception to its sanctuary ordinance and help federal authorities deport accused or convicted drug dealers. The sanctuary ordinance does not prohibit drug dealers from being tried, convicted, and imprisoned — but it does stop local authorities from coordinating with federal immigration officials to deport a person.
Both of Dorsey’s proposals have been met with fierce criticism from Melgar.
“To focus on a nationality specifically, and to concentrate a solution on stripping folks of due process and their civil rights, follows a playbook that was used by the German government starting in 1935 and is totally counter to our San Francisco values,” Melgar said.