Supervisor Myrna Melgar: “To focus on a nationality specifically, and to concentrate a solution on stripping folks of due process ... is totally counter to our San Francisco values.”

Repudiating calls to deport immigrants or loosen The City’s sanctuary ordinance, Supervisor Myrna Melgar called Tuesday for an analysis of the economic contribution made by Central American immigrants in San Francisco.

Melgar’s directive is a response to recent reporting on the role Hondurans play in San Francisco’s illicit drug market and the subsequent call by Supervisor Matt Dorsey to investigate how much San Francisco spends on providing free lawyers to low-income criminal defendants.

