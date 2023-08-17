Flanked by a throng of supporters larger than even he anticipated, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston announced Thursday he will run for reelection.
Preston, who represents a district that stretches from Haight-Ashbury to the Tenderloin, will seek a second full term in office in a race that is certain to center on The City's most pressing social issues.
At a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, Preston highlighted his work to defend tenants from eviction, campaigns to tax the wealthy, and demands for police accountability.
Though known to receive — and engage in — online hostilities, Preston said "elections are not won or lost on Twitter."
"We are going to run this campaign like we do every campaign, through a massive grassroots effort," Preston said.
No opponent has formally stood up yet against Preston, a tenants rights activist and attorney whose critics lambast his Democratic Socialist positions on issues like police funding and market-rate housing development.
Already endorsed by a who's-who of San Francisco progressives like former Mayor Art Agnos and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, Preston positioned himself as a check on Mayor London Breed and San Francisco's political establishment.
Thanks to the decennial redrawing of boundaries, the district that Preston represents is different from the one that first elected him in 2019 and then again in 2020. District 5 now includes the Tenderloin, where struggles to obviate open-air drug use and entrenched poverty have been magnified in local and national media.
He was strongly backed Thursday by Jupiter Peraza, a trans activist and Tenderloin neighborhood leader who outlined how Preston quickly engaged in the community after redistricting took effect last year.
"From the very beginning, he made it known that he was there to support us," Peraza said.
The 2024 will test whether Preston has earned the support of Tenderloin voters. Rene Colorado, a business leader in the Tenderloin, has signaled that he will run against Preston unless a better-qualified candidate steps forward to articulate a case against the incumbent.
Preston is a skeptic of the way The City funds its police department, often highlighting the regular increases to the police budget in recent years and questioning the return it sees in performance. Earlier this year, Preston voted against a $25 million budget supplemental to pay for unexpected police overtime.
As with police spending, Preston has also sparred with Breed's administration over The City's response to the opioid epidemic.
Breed, he argued, has "sided with the largest corporations against the needs of the residents of this city."
In June, Preston pushed Breed to carry out the overdose prevention plan drafted by her Department of Public Health, leading to a combative moment between the two elected officials in which Breed derided him as a white "savior."
Preston is the only candidate to have filed for District 5 thus far, but he already faces staunch opposition from well-organized foes. The Dump Dean PAC, organized under the umbrella of political action group GrowSF, has already spent nearly a year raising money to spend against Preston in 2024.
Preston alluded to this effort on Thursday, predicting a "cloud of disinformation" in the upcoming race.
GrowSF and other Preston detractors have highlighted how Preston did not support the recall of three school board members last year, and has trumpeted a report that tallies more than 30,000 new homes allegedly blocked by Preston's positions.
Preston has faced criticism for what opponents say is a routine obstruction of new housing development in his district and elsewhere — such as in the board's controversial 2021 vote to stymie a proposed housing development in a SoMa parking lot.
But Preston pitches himself as a champion of affordable housing development, including the in-progress construction of 160 units of affordable housing at a former McDonald's on Stanyan Street in his district that is funded with a mix of city and federal money.
More recently, he's continued to call for the development of affordable housing on Parcel K, a site adjacent to Patricia's Green in Hayes Valley, over the objections of some neighborhood leaders who want to see it continue to be used as a semi-public space.
Preston stressed that his policies are "in step" with the priorities of voters of District 5, where he noted 85% of residents are tenants.