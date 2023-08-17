Supervisor, Dean Preston, District 5, during a Board of Supervisors meeting

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, pictured above during a Board of Supervisors meeting at City Hall in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is running again in 2024. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Flanked by a throng of supporters larger than even he anticipated, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston announced Thursday he will run for reelection.

Preston, who represents a district that stretches from Haight-Ashbury to the Tenderloin, will seek a second full term in office in a race that is certain to center on The City's most pressing social issues.

