Supervisor Matt Dorsey has come to accept being shouted down through a bullhorn.
A year into office, Dorsey has singularly pushed The City to reconsider foundational San Francisco policies.
This week, Dorsey raised hackles when he suggested The City explore constitutional boundaries and its obligations to provide free legal counsel to those accused of dealing drugs.
It was reminiscent of earlier this year when he saw fierce opposition against his proposal to tweak The City’s sanctuary ordinance to aid deportation of alleged or convicted fentanyl dealers.
But he’s comfortable with the blowback.
At 58, Dorsey has pitched himself as a politician free from the burden of higher aspirations. A veteran of city government, Dorsey worked for more than a decade in the City Attorney’s Office before becoming the top spokesperson for the police department in 2020.
Last year, Mayor London Breed appointed Dorsey to fill a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors representing a district that includes SoMa, Mission Bay and Treasure Island. In November, he won election to a full four-year term after a campaign that centered on public safety.
“In a lot of what we’re doing on policies related to drugs — not just drug dealing, but also public drug use — I think we have to have an unflinching and fearless assessment of what our city is doing to incentivize some of the problems that we’re dealing with,” Dorsey told The Examiner.
And while his pitches have proven to be wildly unpopular within the confines of City Hall, he believes he has the broader support of San Franciscans.
After a year in which voters recalled three school board members and the district attorney, “he’s testing to see how far the anger goes,” Supervisor Myrna Melgar told The Examiner.
“It’s him — and perhaps others — who see how they can make the connection between this, that, and the other, float it out here and fuel people’s anger,” said Melgar, who was born in El Salvador and came to the United States as a child fleeing the Salvadoran Civil War.
Dorsey’s critics argue his proposals won’t just be ineffective but have unintended consequences and erode democratic values. “To even just imply that we should mess with (these policies), it goes to the heart of who we are,” Melgar said.
Even Dorsey acknowledges that the benefits of policies he’s proposing — or at least contemplating — could be marginal at best.
If San Francisco allows for the deportation of every eligible drug dealer, Dorsey knows that someone else will likely fill their void. And even if San Francisco stops paying for the legal counsel of the wealthiest drug dealers, Dorsey knows the sale of fentanyl will continue.
But he’s following through on these ideas because he believes that incremental progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic is better than none.
“It’s what I would call the panacea fallacy, that unless it’s a panacea, it’s not worth doing. And the reality is, there’s no panaceas here,” said Dorsey, who is an addict in recovery. “I think that a city like San Francisco should be uniquely capable of making progress on things like drug addiction and drug dealing.”
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin is a longtime friend of Dorsey’s and endorsed him in the 2022 race. But he believes Dorsey has it all backwards.
“This city’s problem is a failure to use and coordinate the resources that we already have,” Peskin said. “And so before one goes about tilting at windmills, one first has to get your house in order.”
Indigent Defense
The U.S. Constitution, state constitution, and city charter all guarantee defendants the right to counsel regardless of whether they can afford their own. On Tuesday, Dorsey formally asked The City’s Budget and Legislative Analyst in a letter to review how San Francisco determines exactly who can afford a lawyer and compare those policies to those in other counties.
His inquiry was in part a response to a series published this week by the San Francisco Chronicle that explored the significant role people from Honduras have come to play in San Francisco’s drug trade.
It found, anecdotally, a wide spectrum of incomes among drug dealers, including “as much as $350,000 a year” for those who rose to prominence.
Ex // Top Stories
Piva Capital, which began shortly before COVID-19 hit, is investing in startups playing the long game
It’s The City’s 26th homicide this year, down from 28 at the same time in 2022
The budget up for adoption by supervisors next week funds positions to establish a new Office of Victim and Witness Rights, which was the thrust of 2022’s Proposition D
“There’s something not right about a defendant who is getting taxpayer-funded legal counsel, who was making more money, not just the public defender who’s representing him or her, but making more money than the public defender himself, or any city official,” Dorsey said.
Asked how the court could prove a person’s income or wealth is derived from drug dealing before that person is proven a drug dealer, Dorsey said “this is why I’m asking.”
“Maybe we have the opportunity to recover assets after the fact,” Dorsey said. “This is why I’m asking. I don’t know enough to make policy. I know enough to ask some questions.”
The subject of indigent defense had been on Dorsey’s mind prior to The Chronicle’s story. He said he has asked prosecutors about the question of eligibility but “never got a great answer.”
He did not reach out to the Public Defender’s Office before writing his letter this week. The public defender doesn’t share his concern and strongly rejected his entire premise.
“Dorsey’s inquiry alone is a waste of taxpayer resources and an insult to the due process legal protections laid out in the U.S. Constitution,” the office wrote in a statement.
It’s unclear what, if any, say the Board of Supervisors actually has when it comes to the court’s determination of indigency. That’s OK with Dorsey, who said the board, as it often does, can always weigh in with a resolution “urging” the folks in charge to implement change.
Sanctuary City Ordinance
San Francisco adopted its sanctuary ordinance in 1989. It has been tweaked since, but its primary purpose is to prohibit the use of city resources in aiding federal immigration authorities and promote safety. In a city where more than one-third of residents are immigrants, officials want people to call the police when they need them without fear that they or others could face expulsion from the country.
The City has a number of exceptions to its sanctuary ordinance, allowing police to coordinate with federal immigration officials to deport a person accused of a violent or serious crime like rape or assault with a deadly weapon. Dorsey’s quest to add fentanyl dealing to that list failed, but he hasn’t given up — he plans to bring the issue to the voters in the form of a ballot measure.
“It is the most consequential crime I’m aware of right now. It is certainly the deadliest. I would argue it’s the deadliest crime in San Francisco history,” Dorsey said.
Melgar counters that the existing exceptions to the ordinance didn’t lower San Francisco’s murder or violent-crime rate, and The City shouldn’t expect adding fentanyl dealing to the list to reduce fentanyl use.
“It’s about dealing with drug addiction, that’s what we need to do,” Melgar said. “The issue is not that these are all bad people. We are living in a globally connected world where your policies need to reflect the reality that there are people who are poor who are going to take the easy way out, not just in Honduras but everywhere.”
Laura Guzman, a longtime advocate for immigrants in the Bay Area and Acting Executive Director of the National Harm Reduction Coalition argued that the surge in fentanyl overdoses is due to its arrival on the West Coast, the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and wealth inequality.
“Did sanctuary do it? No,” Guzman said. She said Dorsey’s proposal is just another in a decades-long pattern of “political maneuvers that historically has been done and repeated not just in San Francisco, but throughout the country.”
Still, Dorsey believes the voters of San Francisco agree with him. He pointed to a poll of 500 voters that found 70% supported the idea of adding fentanyl dealing to the list of exceptions in the sanctuary ordinance.
At the very least, he hopes his proposal, if enacted, “sends a message” of support to federal authorities.
Messages are paramount for Dorsey. It’s why he carried through a resolution urging The City to automatically match the recruitment bonuses offered to cops by other Northern California cities. It remains to be seen whether such a policy would serve as an effective recruiting tool, but Dorsey wanted to “make sure that we’re sending a message and putting skin in the game financially,” he told The Examiner.
He also raised eyebrows by pushing to allow for the filming of a documentary series that would portray the “Real Streets of San Francisco” and the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st-century policing,” Mission Local reported.
As with his legislation to change the sanctuary ordinance, his quest to authorize the documentary garnered no support and failed.
Despite setbacks in City Hall, Dorsey remains steadfast in his beliefs and his approach to promoting public safety.
“We could meet persistence with resignation, meaning, ‘well, (drug dealing) is going to happen,’” Dorsey said. “Which is frustrating to me when I hear advocates say that, because it’s not, it doesn’t reflect the way that law enforcement works, which is we need to meet persistence with persistence.”