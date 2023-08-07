Born in Hong Kong and raised in Taiwan and San Francisco’s Chinatown, Supervisor Connie Chan didn’t rely on a car until she was a 30-year-old aide to then-District Attorney Kamala Harris.
But these days, the first-term legislator has a habit of drawing the ire of public transit and environmental advocates.
As The City encourages people out of cars and onto buses and trains, advocates have criticized her interference with a project to expand rapid transit on Geary Boulevard, her opposition to car-free John F. Kennedy Drive, and her stance against a proposed toll hike on seven Bay Area bridges to fund public transit.
Chan, whose district encompasses the Richmond, is aware of the criticism but believes it incomplete. She’s also confident that she’s aligned with — and fighting on behalf of — Richmond residents who want pragmatic solutions.
“We are in a binary mode; we are forcing ourselves into a space of false choices — are you for it or are you against it,” Chan lamented in an interview with The Examiner. “We lack the space to have intellectually honest policy discussions about what are the solutions.”
Contrary to being a roadblock to progress, Chan says she’s just reacting to The City’s historic inability to provide reliable transit options to the residents of her district and demanding answers from department leaders.
“We’re increasing bridge tolls to fund public transit, and it’s still not providing services that people actually need so they can ditch their cars to get to work, and that is a vicious cycle that I’m not going to enable,” Chan said.
It’s a chicken-or-egg situation. Or, rather, how’d the chicken cross the road — by bus, bike or car?
Absent a train line and finding bus service inadequate, Chan says many people in the Richmond district rely on cars for essential trips. Chan says she wants better public transit options, but critics argue she’s actively standing in the way of improving the transit she purports to support.
Other west side neighborhoods are arguably more poorly served by public transit, but their supervisors — Joel Engardio and Myrna Melgar — evade the same criticism despite representing similar demographics, noted Robin Pam of Kid Safe SF, an organization that advocates for safe streets.
Pam noted that, compared to other parts of the west side, the Richmond is densely populated.
“I think the Richmond of any of the west side districts is the one that deserves more support from its elected representative,” Pam said.
At times, Chan stands alone. She was the only member of the Board of Supervisors to vote last month against a resolution backing Sen. Scott Wiener’s proposal to increase tolls on the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge by $1.50 for five years. The proceeds of the toll hike would be used to help local transit agencies, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, recover from their pandemic nadirs and avoid fiscal calamity.
Though she acknowledges the adverse impact of the pandemic, Chan notes that SFMTA’s financial problems date back well beyond 2020.
“The question should be both — are we funding it enough, and is it actually operating efficiently?” Chan asked. “Those questions are not mutually exclusive, and they should coexist when you evaluate any city departments or divisions.”
Chan argues that the increased bridge tolls would disproportionately harm the poorest residents of her district, who are forced to live in the farthest flung parts of The City with the least reliable access to speedy public transit.
Census data indicates that while more car reliant than uber-dense areas of The City like Chinatown and North Beach, residents of the Richmond are less likely to own a car than in places like The Sunset.
Census data also shows that, as incomes rise, so does the likelihood of owning a car.
Chan acknowledged that wealthy people own cars but said they have alternatives.
“I’m talking about people who have limited options, and the options are increasingly expensive to them no matter where you look,” Chan said.
Cars are a problem for a city looking to combat climate change, and in which the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is motor vehicles.
Climate activists have called out Chan for running on a pro-climate platform but failing to follow through once in office.
Ex // Top Stories
Mayra Espinoza was last seen in the Excelsior area about a week ago, officials said
Man booked on attempted homicide charge in connection to shooting that injured three
Harmful algal bloom that overtook SF Bay last summer and killed untold numbers of fish and marine life is once again actively spreading
But Chan counters that it’s unfair to expect people to be able to ditch their car before being given a feasible substitute by a transit system that is historically inequitable.
“How do you continue to tackle the climate crisis without leaving (behind) people who suffer socioeconomically, but also racially, because again the system itself has consistently left them behind,” Chan said. “They do not have the same resources to tackle the climate crisis like everyone else.”
Often, Chan believes she’s looking out for the people whose views would otherwise be trampled in the name of the greater good. That outlook has been on display as she stymies the SFMTA’s plans to remove 70 parking spaces on Geary Boulevard — a number that has since been reduced to 31 spots under a plan revised under pressure from merchants.
The proposal would extend the red, rapid transit-only lanes as far as 33rd Avenue, and are expected to quicken trip times, as such lanes have elsewhere in The City.
But the proposal wrought fear from Geary Boulevard business owners, who warned of the existential risk posed by removing parking spaces in front of their shops.
Weighing the benefits of a few minutes shaved off the commutes of thousands of 38 Geary bus riders against the dire predictions of business owners, Chan fought on behalf of the latter.
Sean Kim, owner of Joe’s Ice Cream and vice president of the Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants and Property Owners Association, believes SFMTA has it all backward.
"You have to provide service first and encourage people to use transit, then remove parking," Kim said.
At first, the merchants’ concerns were unheeded. But Kim credited Chan with influencing SFMTA to make concessions. “For us, big help. Without her support, probably MTA (would) ignore our request,” Kim told The Examiner.
The merchants and Chan are asking SFMTA to delay its parking changes to allow businesses time to recover from the pandemic and shorten the disruption construction will have on the neighborhood.
Chan often finds herself trying to broker a compromise.
Amid heated debate over the future of Golden Gate Park’s car-free JFK Drive last year, Chan introduced a proposal that would partially allow car traffic back on the road for the first time since it was closed off to vehicles during the pandemic.
Her proposal fell flat. For the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Chan’s compromise was a “nonstarter,” said Janelle Wong, the organization’s executive director. Apart from offering recreational benefits, Wong said the car-free JFK is an essential connector for bike commuters.
“We had come too far, and it was such an amazing space,” Wong said.
When it comes to matters of transit and road infrastructure, it can be difficult to find compromise between impassioned camps. And some question whether it’s even worth trying.
“Half measures please nobody, and I think elected officials kind of come to the conclusion in their heads that they can please everybody if they just make nobody happy, and it’s just not the case,” Pam said.
Chan vehemently disagrees. For example, when it comes to JFK, she notes that pushback ensured improvements like increased shuttle service for park visitors.
“I make city departments answer to constituent concerns, and I ask them time and time again for better solutions and better designs than what they started out with,” Chan said.
Ultimately, Chan — up for reelection in 2024 — is making a bet that most of her constituents agree with her.
That remains to be seen.
Proposition J — which enshrined JFK Drive as a car-free promenade — passed with 56% of the vote in her district last November. Proposition L, a public transit funding measure, won more than two-thirds of Richmond voters’ support, more than in the other two west side districts, Pam noted.
Still, Chan refuses to see ‘support’ for public transit as binary.
“I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to problem solve and provide a service to my community,” said Chan, who added that she will be “brave enough to fight against false choices and insist on an honest debate.”