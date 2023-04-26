6449708bb8753.image.jpg

Poverty, by America author Matthew Desmond. 

Kirkus Reviews calls it a “thoughtful program for eradicating poverty.” The Boston Globe calls it a “data-driven manifesto.”

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen calls it required reading, and hopes to bring author Matthew Desmond to San Francisco — in person or virtually — to discuss the book’s themes.

