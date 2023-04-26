Kirkus Reviews calls it a “thoughtful program for eradicating poverty.” The Boston Globe calls it a “data-driven manifesto.”
San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen calls it required reading, and hopes to bring author Matthew Desmond to San Francisco — in person or virtually — to discuss the book’s themes.
As it embarks on what is sure to be an especially fraught city budget planning process, Ronen sponsored a motion calling on the Board of Supervisors to purchase 20 copies of Desmond’s new book “Poverty, by America.”
"I'm not making the whole city read this book, but I am saying for the people at the leadership of our city budget, let's remember what is so wrong about this country,” Ronen told The Examiner. “What is so wrong about this country is that we give more welfare to the rich than we do to the poor.”
The motion passed unanimously on Tuesday, and Ronen believes it was the first in San Francisco to give city leaders such a homework assignment.
Desmond’s book examines why the world’s richest nation struggles so mightily with poverty. Spoiler alert, it’s because we enable it.
It “shows how wealthy and middle class Americans knowingly and unknowingly perpetuate a broken system that keeps poor people poor,” Time summarized.
Ronen, who has yet to read the book but was intrigued by the reviews, hopes it helps upend a “misguided” narrative about San Francisco.
"The problems that we're facing in this city, cities are facing all over the country, and the culprit is the amount of poverty that we have in this country,” Ronen told The Examiner.
Desmond argues that many better-off Americans receive government support, but don’t think of it that way, while expressing concern about the price tag of interventions that could help the poorest.
Ex // Top Stories
This season of San Francisco's oldest outdoor music festival features free performances by Santigold and The Flaming Lips, as well as other musicians
How have you felt The City has treated you?
The Grammy Award-winning multi-genre artist returns to The City in August as part of the "Summer '23" tour, a 42-date excursion across the U.S.
“I guess what really angers me even about this conversation is that a lot of times when we put forward a proposal to stabilize people's housing situation or cut child poverty in half, we hear over and over and over again, how can we afford it? How can we afford it? And the answer staring us right in the face: Like we can afford it if many of us took a little less from the government,” Desmond told NPR.
The City is poised to enter its roughest budget cycle in recent memory, as it faces an estimated deficit of more than $700 million over the next two years. Revenues have plummeted, in large part due to the dearth of economic activity in a downtown that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, generated a steady stream of business and sales taxes.
Already, Breed has directed her department heads to plan for cuts of 5% in the first year and 8% in the second year of the two-year budget.
Ronen wants Desmond’s book distributed to City Hall offices with a direct role in the budget planning process, including Breed and her budget director, the Budget and Legislative Analyst, and the Controller.
All five members of the supervisors’ Budget and Appropriations Committee, which reviews the mayor’s budget proposal, will also receive a copy.
And as it tries to pinch pennies, The City has to maintain ameliorating poverty as a top priority in the upcoming budget, Ronen argues. “I know we have a major deficit this year, but we also have a massive budget,” Ronen said.
Ronen attributed much of The City’s well-documented social ills to poverty and inequality, the consequences of which she said are “spilling onto our streets and are visual everywhere.”
“(It) makes us feel like we’re living in an unhealthy community and makes us feel unsafe, but it’s the result of a system designed to create this amount of poverty,” Ronen said.
Desmond, who was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant in 2015, won the Pulitzer Prize for his previous work, "Evicted", which examined the country’s affordable housing crisis.
A representative for Desmond at Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, confirmed Desmond's interest in speaking to San Francisco leaders. It's the first time “Poverty, by America” was purchased in bulk for reading by lawmakers — but copies of "Evicted" were mailed to all 112 state legislators in New Mexico.
Ronen is far from the only San Franciscan interested in the book. There are 246 holds on the San Francisco Public Library’s 74 copies of the book, according to its website.
The suggested retail price of “Poverty, By America” is $28. Those who wish to join the unofficial Board of Supervisors book club can purchase it at City Lights Bookstore, Green Apple Books, and other fine independent booksellers in The City.