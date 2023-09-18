The court’s July ruling struck down a state law prohibiting such behavior, but San Francisco has its own policy on the books that remains standing and achieves the same purpose.
The distinction was made clear by The City’s Ethics Commission, whose acting executive director Gayathri Thaikkendiyil clarified the ruling’s implications in a report earlier this month. The city’s attorneys and Ethics Commission staff have determined the decision to strike down the state law does not invalidate The City’s own law.
So while the floodgates might have opened elsewhere, they remain closed in San Francisco. It’s an important clarification, as The City has a full slate of races coming up in the 2024 election season.
The 9th Circuit’s ruling was based on the discrepancy between how the 1976 state law being challenged applied to municipal workers while exempting state employees. The law, which was signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown, attempted to insulate public employees from potential pressure to support a political cause or candidate and deter potential corruption.
Defending the law in court, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office argued that the state effectively protected its employees from political pressure, thus explaining why the prohibition was only required on the local level.
This logic was by the court summarily rejected this logic.
“We do not doubt the State’s interests in combating corruption and worker coercion,” Judge Marsha Berzon wrote in her opinion. “But we cannot, applying First Amendment precepts, countenance California’s ‘second-class treatment’ of local employees, absent any plausible reason for the distinction.”
The case originated in Santa Clara County, where two public defenders sought to solicit donations from coworkers to their favored candidate for district attorney.
In the wake of the 9th Circuit decision, the Ethics Commission plans to publicize information about The City’s own rules in the coming weeks.
“No City officer or employee shall knowingly, directly or indirectly, solicit political contributions from other City officers or employees or from persons on employment lists of The City,” the law states.