City Hall Van Ness side

Workers in San Francisco City Hall, pictured above in 2022, still aren't allowed to solicit political donations from their colleagues. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A recent federal court ruling paves the way for municipal employees across California to solicit political donations from their colleagues — except in San Francisco.

Despite the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, The City’s employees will remain prohibited from begging their coworkers to pitch into favored political candidates.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com