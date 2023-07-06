Homeless swept from Polk Street alley despite lack of shelter beds

A homeless man cleans near his tent along Willow Street following a sweep operation in the alleyway near Polk Street in 2019.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

San Francisco rolled out a new reservation system for emergency shelters this week, aiming to simplify the process for homeless people.

The new system allows homeless folks — or their representative — to join the waitlist for the three participating shelters by either calling a phone line or filling out an online form.

