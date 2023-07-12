San Francisco increasingly relies on taxing major businesses to generate tax revenues, potentially prompting companies to look elsewhere and stymying The City's post-pandemic recovery, according to a city analysis released Wednesday.
The report found that, as San Francisco's economy grew healthily over the last decade, its tax revenues were generated by an increasingly concentrated group of payers — primarily, tech companies. The City also adopted progressive tax measures that increased the tax burden on that small group.
Combined, these factors made The City vulnerable to the post-pandemic shift to hybrid work and reduced demand for office space, according to the report published by Treasurer José Cisneros, Controller Ben Rosenfield and Chief Economist Ted Egan.
Its conclusions will come as no surprise to those who have watched downtown's decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than three years ago.
The new report was commissioned by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who told The Examiner Wednesday that it clarified "things that I think I long had suspected about our tax base, our general fund becoming ever more dependent on a small number of taxpayers paying ever more, and worrying overlap between the taxpayer base we're relying on and the businesses that appear to be coming back the slowest and or actually pulling out of the city."
The new data will form the basis for upcoming talks between city officials, business leaders and others about how to redesign and improve The City's business taxes.
That decline is at the core of The City's crisis and fear among city leaders that, without major policy interventions, conditions of its downtown could continue to spiral.
That decline would only worsen The City's own fiscal health, as it relies heavily on business taxes to pay for the services it provides residents. The City's deficits are projected to exceed $1 billion by 2030.
"Our work to revitalize downtown, strengthen our economy, and remain an economic leader requires us to change how we structure our taxes, Mayor London Breed said in a statement Wednesday. "We can set our business taxes to both deliver the important services we all rely on while also making us more competitive to attract and retain business. This will require partnership between City Hall, the business community, and stakeholders across the City — and it's critical we start this process now."
The result of the talks could include a fall 2024 ballot measure that would alter The City's tax codes to entice businesses to either stay or relocate in San Francisco.
San Francisco benefitted from its emergence as a tech hub in the last two decades.
The tech sector saw an average annual growth of 12.7% per year in GPD, compared to 3.9% for the rest of The City.
But that same industry has seen a dramatic rise in remote work, prompting companies to reduce the office space they lease downtown. That, in turn, has lowered the value of downtown properties and the number of office buildings being bought and sold — both of which generate tax revenue for The City.
San Francisco's office vacancy rate increased from 5.9% shortly before the pandemic to more than 25% in 2023, the highest in the region.
The City has also taken steps to make its tax structure more progressive, meaning wealthier people and businesses pay a higher proportional share of the tax burden.
For example, voters passed the Overpaid Executive Tax, which places an additional business tax on companies for which the top employees earn more than 100 times the average San Francisco worker.
The benefit of these progressive taxes has been that they have generated revenue for The City at a time when it needs it most. Despite its recent economic struggles, The City saw tax revenues hit a record high in the most recent fiscal year.
But these progressive taxes also inherently rely on the relatively small number of businesses that pay them.
"Rate increases and new taxes are, to some extent, disguising the erosion from a budgetary perspective," the report stated. "This dynamic is potentially risky, however. The City has become more reliant on the tax revenue paid by a smaller number of businesses."
In 2012, the 100 largest business taxpayers accounted for 34% of The City's business tax revenue. In 2022, they accounted for 58%.
It's possible these companies could be enticed elsewhere. The report found that a company with 10,000 employees in San Francisco and $30 billion in sales and 10,000 local employees in San Francisco would pay nearly $40 million in local business taxes under the existing structure, compared to $2 million in Mountain View or $171,000 in San Jose.
Policy makers will have to determine if they can maintain San Francisco's progressive tax structure without risking collapse if its dwindling tax base moves elsewhere.
"Fiscal prudence and equitable tax reform are progressive values," Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said in a statement. "The voters of San Francisco have been remarkably generous in their adoption of taxes to strengthen our infrastructure and essential services, particularly for our most vulnerable communities. Our tax laws are intended to be dynamic to reflect changing needs, and these reforms are critical to meet this economic moment."