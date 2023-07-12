Empty office building in San Francisco

An empty office in downtown San Francisco, pictured above on May 17, 2023.

San Francisco increasingly relies on taxing major businesses to generate tax revenues, potentially prompting companies to look elsewhere and stymying The City's post-pandemic recovery, according to a city analysis released Wednesday.

The report found that, as San Francisco's economy grew healthily over the last decade, its tax revenues were generated by an increasingly concentrated group of payers — primarily, tech companies. The City also adopted progressive tax measures that increased the tax burden on that small group.

