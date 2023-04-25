The path to bureaucratic hell is paved with good intentions.
Citing its futility, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors fully repealed a policy Tuesday that prohibits city-funded travel and business in states that discriminate against LGBTQ people, limit access to abortion, or attempt to suppress voters.
Known as Chapter 12X, the city law prohibits travel to such states. It also applied to city contracts with businesses based in those states — though the board adopted legislation in March to walk back that component of 12X.
The law was meant to deter states from enacting discriminatory laws. But since it was first adopted in 2016, the list of states on The City’s no-fly list has expanded to 30, proving to supervisors that the effort was well-intentioned but ineffective.
“It's not achieving the goal we want to achieve,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a gay man and the sponsor of Tuesday’s legislation repealing 12X.
The law served as a statement of San Francisco’s values, with teeth. However, it failed to gnaw at its intended targets while creating an administrative burden for city officials tasked with ensuring they don’t run afoul of 12X’s constraints.
“What bothers me about 12X is it's really easy to symbolically act as if we're moving the needle, but in actuality, not only are we not moving the needle, things are getting worse," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
The law was narrower when it was adopted in 2016, applying only to states determined to pass laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people. In 2019, the board expanded the policy to include states with policies that limit access to abortion before fetal viability. Then, in 2021, it moved to include states that adopt voter suppression laws.
California has a similar travel restriction on state employees that remains standing, but San Francisco is not alone in reconsidering the terms of its protest. BART’s Board of Directors recently reversed the transit agency’s travel ban to anti-LGBTQ states.
Supervisors were mostly behind the repeal of San Francisco’s policy, supporting the move by a 7-4 vote on Tuesday and citing its unintended consequences.
Ex // Top Stories
Milton Singletary, 59, faces more than 25 years in state prison if convicted of his charges
The Grammy Award-winning multi-genre artist returns to The City in August as part of the "Summer '23" tour, a 42-date excursion across the U.S.
Google has merged two major research groups to create Google DeepMind as it scrambles to respond to the threat posed by ChatGPT.
For example, a gay city employee could be barred from attending a conference in the liberal bastion of Austin, Texas, because of that state’s laws. Or, a Black-owned business just over the border in Nevada could be ineligible for a city contract simply because of the policies put in place by its state legislature.
The law’s restrictions on contracting inherently limit The City’s pool of potential contractors, thus making the public bidding process less competitive and potentially driving up the cost of San Francisco projects.
Exceptions to the law were made with regularity. A report by the board’s Budget and Legislative Analyst found that between February 2017 and June 2022, the city signed 9,407 contracts and purchase orders valued at $4.1 billion with states on the banned list.
Supervisor Shamann Walton voted against the repeal, arguing its potential impacts on local businesses — and the people 12X was intended to protect — have not been fully studied.
"We can't make these changes without a plan," Walton said.
Organized labor has also voiced opposition to the repeal, in part because the law incentivized The City to conduct business with businesses headquartered in California.
The repeal’s opponents — Walton was joined by Supervisors Myrna Melgar, Connie Chan, and Dean Preston — argued that the growth of states on the 12X list proves the law is as important as ever.
The repeal, Preston said, “sends the wrong message.”
Chan, anticipating the repeal’s passage, said she’s working on changes to city policy to effectively accomplish 12X’s goals.