Shamann Walton

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton, pictured above speaking on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, told The Examiner he is “positive and optimistic” that The City is moving forward on conversations about opening an office of reparations.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A $50 million plan to create a city office to oversee reparations has stalled, but there is hope a pared-down version will move ahead.

As they race to finalize details of a $14.6 billion city budget, negotiations include potential funding to advance The City’s recent work on reparations for its Black residents.

