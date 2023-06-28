A $50 million plan to create a city office to oversee reparations has stalled, but there is hope a pared-down version will move ahead.
As they race to finalize details of a $14.6 billion city budget, negotiations include potential funding to advance The City’s recent work on reparations for its Black residents.
San Francisco legislators have signaled support for paying reparations for the extensive harm caused by chattel slavery and centuries of racial oppression in America and San Francisco. But on Wednesday, they indefinitely deferred Supervisor Shamann Walton’s proposal to draw $50 million from City reserves to formally establish an office of reparations within The City’s Human Rights Commission.
Instead, in their preliminary list of proposed additions to Mayor London Breed’s draft budget, supervisors are advocating for $2 million to fund an office of reparations.
“We’re in a positive space now because we’re having conversations about what resources will look like through the budget process,” Walton told the Examiner. “In terms of disappointment — definitely disappointed we didn’t get $50 million, definitely disappointed we didn’t get $10 million, but most certainly positive and optimistic that we’re moving forward and there will be a positive outcome.”
The supervisors’ budget committee entered a final day of deliberations on Wednesday; the full board is expected to vote on the budget and send it to Breed’s desk in July. Breed has made clear her opposition to Walton’s initial $50 million proposal, but supervisors are hopeful that — as is the case every year — everything is up for negotiation in a budget.
“I don’t have an amount in my head,” Walton said when asked if there was a bare-minimum amount of funding needed to establish the office. “I do know that we want to do the work to make sure that when the office is set up, that they have the resources to be able to be successful.”
The creation of a reparations office is a key recommendation, out of many, included in the draft report issued by The City’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee last December. The report, which is due to be finalized later this month, detailed the injustices brought upon San Francisco’s Black residents past and present, and made a series of recommendations on how to rectify them.
A recommendation that The City pay eligible residents $5 million each drew national attention and headlines, but it was just one of the report’s many suggestions, which included nuanced policies like offering tax incentives to Black-led housing cooperatives.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the reparations advisory committee’s draft report in March and voiced support for reparations.
But this year, more than any in the last decade, money is tight. The City entered budget negotiations this month facing a two-year budget deficit totaling $780 million. The long-term fiscal picture is even more grim, and legislators were undoubtedly concerned about pulling $50 million from a reserve account that is projected to end the fiscal year with $57.8 million.
A report by the supervisors’ Budget and Legislative Analyst found that the two-year cost to operate a reparations office would be $1.6 million. The remainder of the funding, under Walton’s initial proposal, would be available for the office to implement a variety of programming outlined in the report on a pilot basis.
Walton had proposed scaling back his proposal from $50 million to $10 million earlier this month, but the concession failed to win the support of his colleagues.
Despite deferring his proposal, Walton’s colleagues showered him with praise for leading the fight for reparations on Wednesday.
“We have a duty in this city to fix and work as hard as we can to make the right steps in the right direction,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai.