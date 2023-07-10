What a reparations program would look like in The City

Hundreds of black rubber figures, which represent 350 kidnapped Africans that were first sold as slaves in the United States in 1619 as part of sculptor Dana King's piece Monumental Reckoning, line up around the plinth of the former Francis Scott Key monument in Golden Gate Park on Friday, June 18, 2021.

 Kevin Hume/The Examiner

The future of a city office dedicated to reparations remains in flux.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors's budget committee set aside $4 million for a reparations office in its budget proposal last week, but Mayor London Breed still hasn't agreed to the concept, her office told The Examiner.

