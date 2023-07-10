The future of a city office dedicated to reparations remains in flux.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors's budget committee set aside $4 million for a reparations office in its budget proposal last week, but Mayor London Breed still hasn't agreed to the concept, her office told The Examiner.
The funding is meant to establish San Francisco's first-ever office of reparations within the Human Rights Commission. If adopted in The City budget this week, the $4 million over two years would allow The City to hire staff dedicated to carrying out a reparations plan to compensate Black San Franciscans for slavery and centuries of racial oppression.
Supervisor Shamann Walton, who spearheaded the effort on the board, fought to put money behind the draft reparations plan introduced by The City's African American Reparations Advisory Committee earlier this year. That report was finalized last week.
The plan not only outlined the cost of chattel slavery and post-Civil War racism but made a series of recommendations for how The City could begin to right such historical wrongs. One recommendation — $5 million cash payments to every eligible Black San Franciscan — raised the eyebrows of national pundits, but the plan laid out dozens of other ideas for investment in the Black community.
Walton had initially proposed legislation that would have pulled $50 million from city reserves to fund a reparations office and pilot reparations programming. He lowered the request to $10 million, but still failed to win the support of his colleagues.
He did, however, secure $4 million to launch a reparations office in the list of "budget addbacks," proposed by supervisors each year during budget negotiations.
Ex // Top Stories
The convention hall has 22 confirmed events next year
The new rate goes into effect for part-time and full-time employees on July 1
The Bay Area's median rental price dropped 4% from 2022, its first decline since 2020. But prices are still higher than before the pandemic
Still, Breed's resistance to establishing an Office of Reparations calls into question what role The City should play in the broader debate over reparations nationally and in California, which just introduced a first-ever reparations plan of its own this month.
Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Breed, said the mayor fundamentally believes "this is an issue that should be dealt with on the national level; it shouldn't be dealt with on a city-by-city [basis]."
When asked by The Examiner if he was concerned the mayor could approve the budget but be slow to establish the new office, said "I do not."
Breed has also touted The City's Dream Keeper Initiative, which she co-created with Walton in 2021, and commits The City to investing $60 million in Black communities annually.
Proponents of the reparations plan have argued that the Dream Keeper Initiative has a purpose distinct from reparations.
"(It) is not reparations in that it does not provide tailored redress to the nature of the initial harms against Black communities in San Francisco," the plan's authors wrote.
The Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the city budget on Tuesday.