If this is what a $27 million shortfall looks like, just wait until city leaders are scrambling to find $700 million.
Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors clashed this week over her proposal to cover the police department’s overspending and extend contracts for community ambassador programs.
The friction over emergency funding for public safety programs hints at the question that will color fraught budget discussions in the coming months — facing a more than $700 million budget hole over the next two years, how much should the city invest in public safety and downtown’s recovery versus everything else?
And, more importantly, are city leaders up to the task of forging a path ahead?
It was a week of politicians accusing politicians of playing politics, with some so ready to pass the buck that the 49ers would be wise to scout for QB talent in City Hall.
Flanked by police and Urban Alchemy’s community ambassadors at a press conference set in the Tenderloin, Breed excoriated supervisors for failing to quickly schedule a committee hearing on her proposed $27.6 million request — on top of the police department’s existing budget — to pay for, primarily, officer overtime.
“Politics are being played at some of the worst levels that I have ever seen,” Breed said.
She even took a shot at Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the neighborhood, for not standing behind her in support. Preston later tweeted, as he is wont to do, that he hadn’t even been invited to the press conference.
“Mayor holds a press conference in my district, doesn’t inform or invite my office, then shows up and denounces me for not being there,” Preston wrote. “Think about the level of cynicism here.”
The next day, administration officials presented their plan to extend the contract for Urban Alchemy and downtown ambassadors, warning that layoffs and service cuts lie ahead without additional funding. But an amendment proposed by the administration forced the vote to be delayed by a week. The administration says the amendment shouldn’t have been a surprise, but at least one supervisor appeared blindsided.
The push and pull over public safety funding this week offered a glimpse at what’s to come as The City stares in the face of a roughly $700 million budget deficit, and Breed has already told department heads to contemplate deep cuts.
“These are some of the biggest questions we will have in terms of balancing next year’s budget, is around our investments in public safety and downtown and how to balance those with the needs of the rest of the City,” Breed’s budget director, Anna Duning, told Supervisors this week. “These are things we’re taking seriously.”
Board President Aaron Peskin disagrees with the basic premise underpinning that framing, calling it “unfortunate.”
“I think that’s shortsighted…we’re all in it together and we’re all going to have to make tough choices together,” Peskin said.
To be clear, there is no substantive opposition to community ambassadors by the board. And under Breed and the board’s watch, police spending has grown substantially since 2021.
It’s only more likely to support police funding now that Joel Engardio, a prominent proponent of the District Attorney recall, and Matt Dorsey, a former police department spokesman, have been elected to its ranks.
Yet despite that large ideological overlap in the Venn Diagram of San Francisco government, the rhetorical chasm is yawning between the legislative and executive branches.
Wary of being labeled anti-police in a City craving for safety and stability, supervisors have maintained they’re simply doing their due diligence — and will continue to do so as budget season approaches. The contracts for Urban Alchemy and downtown community ambassadors, combined with a proposed police union contract and overtime spending, add up to hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.
“I have been asking those questions — how do we mitigate this, what went wrong? We knew the budget, we budgeted all the funding for these operations. What caused the overtime spending and how do we have corrective action in the upcoming budget year?” Supervisor Connie Chan, who chairs the supervisors’ budget committee, told The Examiner.
Supervisors clearly felt backed into a corner this week.
You might like
Silvergate, the California bank which was once a major player in the crypto industry, said it is closing its doors, another casualty in a major crypto downturn
Another atmospheric river made landfall Thursday
San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, is bracing for another ferocious storm system
But to Breed and her allies, “asking questions” is a political synonym for “delay.” If they stand in the way, Breed can quickly label supervisors as obstructionists, as she did this week.
Already, moderate political group GrowSF has leveraged the moment to launch a movement to unseat Chan in 2024 dubbed “Clear out Connie.”
“This month Connie Chan refused to approve a critical budget for police overtime, meaning police officers will be removed from our streets, at a time when we need them the most,” the group’s site reads. (The proposal will be heard in committee next week and has yet to come to a vote).
Peskin rejects the “very simplistic false narrative of ‘are you for public safety or against public safety?’”
“(It) prevents the more important discussion of, are we spending the taxpayer’s money wisely and effectively and where are there other places to save money that don’t adversely impact policing and public safety?” Peskin said.
Supervisors express bafflement that The City has so massively overspent on overtime.
Asked why it simply doesn’t budget additional money for officer overtime given The City’s well-documented shortage of police officers, Breed spokesman Jeff Cretan said such funding “tends to get cut” from budget proposals by the Board of Supervisors.
“(We have) a hard time getting police funding through the board, that’s the reality,” Cretan said.
Peskin scoffs at that assertion, noting that the board approved a $57 million increase to the department’s budget just last year. He doesn’t dispute the staffing math, given the department’s sharp decline in available officers in recent years.
“The way you get the coverage that you need is by having them work OT, and OT is more expensive. All of that is true, and that ain’t politics,” Peskin said. “If you’ve got three people to do five people’s work, you’ve got to pay them overtime.”
But Peskin said over 100,000 hours of overtime have been dedicated “in and around Union Square because the mayor insisted that there be significant coverage there in the wake of one unfortunate nationally televised night of retail looting (in 2021).”
“Was that overkill? Maybe not for a few weeks, but it’s been a year,” Peskin said.
Breed is simply trying to be responsive to the challenges facing The City — “challenges frankly that come from Supervisors asking for help as well,” Cretan said.
Breed is not on an island. Five supervisors — Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey, Joel Engardio, Ahsha Safai and Rafael Mandelman — quickly co-sponsored her $27.6 million budget supplemental for police overtime. And nonexistent is the supervisor who would turn down the offer of an extra officer or two walking the beat in a neighborhood they represent.
“We’re being aggressive. The need is there,” Cretan said.
Cretan stresses that investments in downtown and public safety benefit neighborhoods, not just areas like Union Square and the Financial District.
Breed has proposed a suite of downtown recovery proposals that include tax incentives to lure in new companies amid a dramatic increase in office vacancies. And a short-staffed police department doesn’t just hurt the core of The City. Cretan points to new Supervisor Joel Engardio’s recent work to highlight the loss of officers assigned to the Sunset’s Taraval Station.
While those losses are real, so is The City’s looming deficit.
“The question really for the mayor and for the budget process come June is how many sacred cows is she willing to take on?” Peskin said.