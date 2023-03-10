The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Members of the  San Francisco Board of Supervisors have expressed bafflement that The City has so massively overspent on police overtime.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

If this is what a $27 million shortfall looks like, just wait until city leaders are scrambling to find $700 million.

Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors clashed this week over her proposal to cover the police department’s overspending and extend contracts for community ambassador programs.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

