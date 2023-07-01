SF Pride Parade

Officers patrolling the San Francisco Pride celebrations, pictured above, near the Civic Center arrested an allegedly armed man who purportedly was in a three-person fight. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Advocates are springing into action after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned protections for the LGBTQ+ community on Friday.

Among those activists is Jennifer Devine, who owns and runs a website design agency called Freshwater Creative.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong