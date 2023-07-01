Advocates are springing into action after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned protections for the LGBTQ+ community on Friday.
Among those activists is Jennifer Devine, who owns and runs a website design agency called Freshwater Creative.
In response to the high court's controversial ruling, Devine announced a partnership with San Francisco Pride to offer website support for anyone who has been turned away over LGBTQ+ content — which businesses can now legally do under the high court's ruling. She added that her company will donate 25% of those project fees to San Francisco Pride.
In addition, Devine said she's "working to create a 'Pride Approved' site where other web designers and agencies can show their support by signing up and donating a small fee to receive a 'Pride Approved' package. They can place these assets on their sites and in other marketing materials. All proceeds from 'Pride Approved' will be donated to SF Pride."
Freshwater Creative's offices are headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but it has a team of workers based in The City.
Devine and SF Pride join a number businesses, advocates and political leaders across the country pushing back against the court's ruling in favor of Lorie Smith, a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to create and sell wedding websites to same-sex couples.
She had created a webpage explaining her reasoning for the policy, but said she couldn't post the statement due to a Colorado public accommodations law. Smith argued that forcing her to comply with the law violated her free speech rights.
The legal battle concluded on Friday morning, when the conservative-majority court ruled 6-3 in favor of Smith.
"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands. Colorado cannot deny that promise consistent with the First Amendment," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion
The ruling has lead to fears the court will strike down more LGBTQ+ rights, including the landmark 2015 case which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
"This is yet another craven attempt by a twisted vocal minority to buck public opinion (which vastly supports LGBTQ+ equality) and to weaponize our courts toward institutionalized discrimination against people of protected status," Nguyen Pham, President of San Francisco Pride, said in a statement. "Having to re-fight and relitigate these ludicrous discriminatory battles grows increasingly tiresome; however, we as LGBTQ+ people are nothing if not resilient."
The decision was one of several high-profile decisions the court handed down this week. It also struck down President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan and the use of affirmative action in college admissions.