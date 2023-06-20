A surprising pick to helm the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center is placing a spotlight on the cast of mostly well-connected people responsible for its oversight.
Kate Sofis, the outgoing director of the mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, is in line to be the new managing director of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, which encompasses the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Ballet.
But she could be less qualified on paper — based on the qualifications enumerated in The City’s job posting — than two other finalists for the position.
Sofis was previously charged with leading The City’s post-pandemic economic recovery, until Mayor London Breed’s office abruptly announced her departure last month. She’s now poised to take the helm of the War Memorial, which has been The City’s cultural heart for more than a century.
“I intend to vote no — and I’ll make no bones about it on her appointment if it’s presented at the board meeting on (June) 21st,” said Quentin Kopp, a former judge and San Francisco supervisor who has served on the board since 2021.
Breed hinted at the transition in a press release last week, but a spokesperson for her office declined to say whether Breed was explicitly endorsing Sofis’ candidacy for the War Memorial post. The mayor appoints the members of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center’s Board of Trustees, but the director’s job is not hers to give away.
A committee of the board discussed the appointment and recommended Sofis for the job following closed-door deliberations earlier this month, according to Kopp, but she still has to be approved by the full board.
The mismatch between Sofis’ resume and the job listing prompted questions about her already vexing appointment to lead the War Memorial, which requires approval by its high-status — but typically low-profile — 11-member board. Its members include Paul Pelosi, husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Diane Wilsey, a prominent local philanthropist and socialite.
Kopp credited Sofis for being well-educated but noted that she lacks experience in arts management that two other finalists touted.
“They’d like it to be a done deal; it’s not a done deal,” said Kopp.
The War Memorial job posting, initially set to expire in April and then extended into May, explicitly listed as a minimum requirement of “at least five years of proven and demonstrated successful progressive responsibility managing the operations of a performing arts venue and leading a diverse team.”
Ex // Top Stories
How one diner on Polk Street became the spot for The City's LGBTQ crowd
Muni routes like the 21 Hayes, long suspended during the pandemic, are still struggling to recover
San Francisco will be left with 11 other AT&T stores, including two that are about a mile away from the flagship store
Sofis’ LinkedIn profile does not list any such experience. Prior to joining Breed’s administration, Sofis co-founded and led SFMade, a nonprofit that advocates for local manufacturers.
The Examiner reviewed the resumes of the two other finalists and confirmed they contain experience in arts and events management. Both finalists requested that their names not be published because the hiring process is supposed to be confidential, though Sofis’ candidacy has already been reported by Mission Local.
The trustees’ June 21 meeting calls for a full board discussion of the managing director appointment. As with prior deliberations, it is slated to occur in closed session.
The entire process has been steeped in ambiguity, and it’s unclear to what extent Breed has played in the leadership shuffle.
Sofis’ move to the War Memorial was alluded to — but not specified — in the mayor’s announcement last week regarding the leadership change at the OEWD.
“The development of the Mayor’s Roadmap to Downtown’s Future has been central to our economic recovery, and there is so much work ahead for us,” Sofis said in a statement announcing her departure from OEWD. “I’m excited about the opportunity to focus on continuing this work in a new position and to work to lift this City up in the years ahead.”
Sofis did not respond to a request for comment; an automatic reply said she would be out of the office for the remainder of the month.
Breed did not elucidate why she was seeking a change in leadership in the OEWD, which is tasked with guiding The City’s economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, Sofis acknowledged failing to disclose prior business ties with Amazon before, in her role with The City, leading negotiations with the online retail behemoth for a new delivery hub in SoMa. More recently, she was the target of an ongoing lawsuit alleging that she used her city role to benefit SFMade.
But it’s unclear if either of those matters prompted the new direction of OEWD under Breed.
If approved to lead the War Memorial, Sofis will oversee about 70 full-time and 100 part-time employees. The position’s salary range was advertised at between $188,000 and $240,000.