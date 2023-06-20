IMG_1369.jpg

The San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center’s Herbst Theatre on Friday, June 16, 2023.

 Adam Shanks/The San Francisco Examiner

A surprising pick to helm the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center is placing a spotlight on the cast of mostly well-connected people responsible for its oversight.

Kate Sofis, the outgoing director of the mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, is in line to be the new managing director of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, which encompasses the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Ballet.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com