The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a settlement Tuesday of more than $2 million related to an unsavory scandal that began at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in 2019.
Eleven current and former patients of Laguna Honda — operating under anonymity and through San Francisco public guardians and conservators — were named plaintiffs in the final settlement, approved by the supervisors this week.
The initial lawsuit, filed in May of 2021, listed The City, Laguna Honda hospital and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which operates the facility, as defendants.
Also listed as defendants were 14 unnamed current and former employees of the hospital or The City, all of whom were accused of playing some role in violating the patients’ rights through verbal, mental or physical abuse, as well as their privacy.
Laguna Honda, a 157-year-old skilled-nursing facility, is the largest and oldest in the state. Many of its 780 beds have historically been reserved for low-income residents with conditions that create complex health needs such as dementia, HIV/AIDS or diagnosed mental illnesses, as well as patients who have suffered from strokes or other brain injuries.
The accusations of patient abuse at the facility first broke in 2019, but are reported to have occurred throughout the three years leading up to the findings. The louche details were spelled out in reports from an investigation conducted by the California Department of Public Health in June and July of that year.
The reports documented nurses at Laguna Honda kicking patients, taking and sharing nude photos of others, having sexually explicit conversations and drugging patients at their discretion for “convenience.”
While initial estimates suggested that 23 patients were affected by the abuse, later accounts evinced that 130 Laguna Honda subjects were involved.
These claims were echoed throughout the lawsuit. Accounts filed on behalf of Jane and John Does, some of whom are deceased, recount notifications of a breach in patients’ “data privacy,” which consists of photos or recordings of the patients taken without their permission or nonconsensual photographs of private medical information.
In one case, a Doe was photographed once with her breasts exposed and a towel gagging her mouth and another time laying on the floor of the facility.
In 2019, San Francisco paid a $780,000 fine as a result of the abuse. The City has also faced two other lawsuits from victims related to the abuse findings. The first was settled in 2021 for $800,000, while another — a class action lawsuit — is still pending. As such, the running tally of settlement and fine payments from the abuse is nearly $4 million.
Laguna Honda has grabbed headlines recently for entirely unrelated troubles. The nursing facility has been on the brink of losing its federal funding since April 2022, when federal regulators decertified the hospital after several inspections uncovered drug use, paraphernalia and other safety violations.
After regulators ordered the hospital to relocate its nearly 700 patients, 98% of whom rely on government-subsidized health care plans, 12 patients died and three ended up in homeless shelters.
Transfers were halted shortly thereafter, and Laguna Honda has since received three extensions on that pause, which now extends until September 19. The facility will also continue to be reimbursed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services until May 2024.
The hospital is now subject to routine monitoring under an agreement between The City and federal regulators. It plans on applying for recertification this year.