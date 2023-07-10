The City has suspended its plans to close the RV site for homeless people at Pier 94 in Hunters Point.
Site F, where more than 80 homeless people live, was set to close at the end of the year, and city homelessness officials were implementing a plan to transfer people elsewhere.
Now, the site will begin to once again accept new residents, according to Supervisor Shamann Walton.
The planned closure sparked outrage from Walton, who represents the district that includes Pier 94, and the Board of Supervisors. The board passed a resolution in May urging The City and The Port of San Francisco to continue operating the site.
Walton’s office announced Monday that the Port of San Francisco and The City’s Homelessness and Supportive Housing Department had agreed to keep the site open, though details have yet to be negotiated.
“We have a homelessness crisis here in San Francisco,” Walton told The Examiner. “That space was not being used for anything, and I would prioritize people over maritime uses any day.”
The City had pitched a two-year extension of its agreement with the port to use the site earlier this year. But the port rejected the offer, leaving things in flux.
A new timeline for closure remains unclear. In a statement, Port of San Francisco spokesperson Justin Berton noted the existing agreement for the site expired in February.
“We are currently in a month-to-month MOU (memorandum of understanding) with HSH for continued use of the site as they continue to wind down and prepare their demobilization plan,” Berton said. “We’re very proud to have been a real part of the effort to house unsheltered people during the pandemic. And we offer our full support to HSH during the wind down to get people housed and into a healthier and safer environment.”
Walton said it felt as though Port officials “woke up” one day and realized the site could be profitable. But, he argued, the port has other land available.
“When you have something that is working well and providing the opportunity to keep folks off the street, you have to support it,” Walton said.
Site F — officially the Pier 94 Backlands Temporary Shelter Site — opened in 2020 with 120 RVs, each equipped with a shower and bathroom. Its residents receive two free meals a day and have access to amenities such as laundry and propane, as well as transportation via a dedicated shuttle.
According to data released by The City in April, the site had served more than 300 guests, 37 of whom had been connected to permanent housing. More than two-thirds of the people served at the site were Black.
According to an online city dashboard, there are 81 people currently living at Pier F.
In April, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing told supervisors that they would wind the program down until it closes at the end of the year, using a model similar to how The City worked to connect residents of shelter-in-place hotels to permanent supportive housing before they closed last year.
Though he recognized the commitment of city homelessness officials, Walton said the plan was “virtually impossible,” because if finding permanent housing was that simple “we would have already done it.”
“More importantly, you don’t shut down a site like this — this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Walton said.
The site poses many challenges. While it is in a district where residents disproportionately experience homelessness, it is also isolated and in an industrial corner of The City, where access to services can pose a challenge.
However, the RVs also offer a respite from the street. They are also a form of noncongregate shelter — meaning guests are not assembled in a single, large sleeping space — which studies have shown tends to be favored by the homeless.
“I am relieved to hear that site F at Pier 94 will remain open,” Dr. Dan Wlodarczyk, a volunteer street medicine physician for the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “It is a valuable resource to the people experiencing homelessness in the Bayview-Hunters Point community. Having a stable, secure place is essential to the residents’ well-being.”