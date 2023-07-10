Shamann Walton

Supervisor Shamann Walton: “I would prioritize people over maritime uses any day.”

The City has suspended its plans to close the RV site for homeless people at Pier 94 in Hunters Point.

Site F, where more than 80 homeless people live, was set to close at the end of the year, and city homelessness officials were implementing a plan to transfer people elsewhere.

