Packademic Plex (far right) from Sacramento, smoking cannabis

Packademic Plex (far right) from Sacramento, smoking cannabis at the 4:20 marijuana celebration at Hippie Hill, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Thursday, April 20, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The free market isn't free.

That's the primary logic behind The City's decision to halt new applications for new cannabis retail stores.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com