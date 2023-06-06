The free market isn't free.
That's the primary logic behind The City's decision to halt new applications for new cannabis retail stores.
The legislation, which was approved unanimously Tuesday following a compromise between members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, would quickly halt new additions to a cannabis market that business owners say is already saturated.
It's a lifeline to cannabis operators who say they're struggling.
The cannabis industry is heavily regulated and taxed, they say, adding costs that they have to eat or pass on to customers. The market is already saturated in The City, which has a bit of a reputation when it comes to recreational drug use and drew plenty of interest from prospective cannabis businesses after the drug's legalization.
Meanwhile, the illegal cannabis industry remains alive and well, offering stiff competition to legal operators. Banking remains a challenge given that cannabis remains illegal federally and, as a cash-heavy business, retailers face safety risks.
Those struggles are reflected in the tax revenues collected by the state of California. Cannabis sales fell last year for the first time since 2018, declining by 8% to $5.8 billion.
Supervisor Ahsha Safai introduced the legislation that would halt new retail cannabis applications until 2028. Those who have already submitted applications would not be impacted, and Safai pitched the legislation as a way to help clear an application backlog.
Supervisor Connie Chan proposed — and Safai agreed — to have the Controller's Office conduct an analysis of the fiscal impact of the moratorium in 2027. The moratorium expires at the end of 2027.
The City has 31 retail cannabis storefronts, as well as 33 medical cannabis dispensaries. There are two retailers who conduct business only by delivery, and an additional 15 delivery-only retailers with temporary permits.
"We need to have a serious conversation about oversaturation in the market," Safai said Tuesday.
Those who have voiced opposition to the legislation tend to lament that it disrupts a free market.
But retailers, and Safai, counter that cannabis is already so intensely regulated that a free market has never existed.
The City created a Cannabis Equity Program in 2018 in an effort to bring more people of color — those harmed by the most by the government's decadeslong War on Drugs — but those in support of Safai's proposal noted the irony of incentivizing people of color to jump into the cannabis business, only to have it fall out beneath them.
There is currently a backlog of nearly 100 equity applicants, Safai noted.
Supervisor Dean Preston admitted initial skepticism, but said he was won over by the addition of a sunset date to the legislation and its potential to enable The City to work through pending applications.