The City is poised to pay for Planned Parenthood to be protected by specially trained security guards.
The nonprofit, which opened a new Northern California flagship location on Bush Street in 2021, has faced threats and protests at its clinics around the country from activists ardently opposed to abortion.
The $400,000 in funding for security was added to The City’s budget last year by Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who described it as a way to ensure Planned Parenthood “has the resources it needs to keep their clients safe.
“Planned Parenthood Northern California provides essential healthcare services for thousands in San Francisco every year,” Stefani said in a statement to The Examiner. “With threats against reproductive health care centers on the rise nationwide, we must do all we can to protect those clients and our healthcare workers.
Legislation under review by the Board of Supervisors would allow The City to waive its normal competitive bidding requirements for public contracts and select S2 Security, the security service preferred by Planned Parenthood of Northern California.
The nonprofit has been working for several months with Allied Universal Security, which provided services to Planned Parenthood under a broader contract maintained by The City’s Human Services Agency across more than a dozen properties.
Planned Parenthood sought the switch to S2 Security “due to their tactical training, situational awareness, and de-escalation specialty,” Department of Public Health staff told the Board of Supervisors’ legislative analyst. Unlike Allied personnel, the S2 guards are armed, department staff testified at a hearing on Wednesday.
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the contract could not exceed $400,000 over two years. It will pay for two to three security guards to keep watch at the Bush Street location for between 8 and 12 hours a day, six days a week.
The City is offering the security funding as stringent opposition to abortion continues to put reproductive health care providers at risk across the country.
Planned Parenthood of Northern California's San Francisco location provides a wide array of health care services in addition to abortion. In an average year, it conducts more than 1,000 breast exams, 30,000 tests for sexually transmitted infections, 7,000 HIV tests, and more.
The nonprofit could not be reached for comment.
Last year, the conservative majority of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended nearly 50 years of legal precedent protecting a woman’s right to abortion.
After that decision — in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — leaked last year, the Department of Homeland Security issued an memo noting that “given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against … reproductive healthcare personnel facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies.”