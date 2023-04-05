27533055_web1_211215-SFE-ABORTIONFIXES_1

Planned Parenthood San Francisco Health Center at 1522 Bush St.

The City is poised to pay for Planned Parenthood to be protected by specially trained security guards.

The nonprofit, which opened a new Northern California flagship location on Bush Street in 2021, has faced threats and protests at its clinics around the country from activists ardently opposed to abortion.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com