San Francisco installed concrete barriers on Capp Street in the Mission district earlier this year in an attempt to disrupt prostitution.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City is taking a page out of its Tenderloin and Mid-Market playbook to address problems in the Mission.

San Francisco announced a new program for the neighborhood Monday that will include the deployment of 16 new community ambassadors, seven days a week, in the 13-block stretch between 14th and Cesar Chavez streets.

