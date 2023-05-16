San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she doesn't "think there's anything wrong with welcoming" a state or federal investigation into the killing of Banko Brown.
Breed said she continued to "wholeheartedly" support District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Breed's handpicked successor to progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin following his recall last year. Jenkins decided on Monday not to press charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the 33-year-old Walgreens security guard who shot and killed Brown after he was allegedly shoplifting.
"It's a real tragedy, but at the end of the day, I think that the district attorney did everything she could to look at the evidence and make a decision based on what the evidence demonstrated," Breed told reporters in a downtown press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "And I don't think that there's anything wrong with welcoming our California attorney general, or anyone else, to review the case and make the determination."
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors could ask for California Attorney General Rob Bonta or the U.S. Department of Justice to do so as soon as next week. Board President Aaron Peskin on Tuesday introduced a resolution calling for a federal or state review of evidence in the case.
Breed said video of the killing, which Jenkins' office published on Monday as part of a report explaining why prosecutors didn't charge Anthony, "was very heartbreaking and sad to witness." Other San Francisco lawmakers felt the video evidence warranted charges.
"I respect the criminal process in San Francisco, and I respect the district attorney and the difficult choices she has to make every day," San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener said in a statement on Tuesday. "But a lack of any criminal responsibility for this shooting makes no sense to me."
Wiener said he "honestly cannot see a justification for this shooting," and that "shooting someone for shoplifting is truly horrific and must never be tolerated." Peskin struck a similar tone in introducing the resolution.
"This is not who we are," Peskin said. "In the 23 years since I was first elected, I've never encountered anything like this. Not to cast aspersions on other places and states, but this is what we read about or see in states like Georgia, not in cities like San Francisco."
Bonta's office told The Examiner in a statement on Tuesday that it was "not currently involved in the matter." The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment to The Examiner.
Police Chief Bill Scott on Tuesday said Jenkins has been "a fantastic partner," praising the "transparency" in announcing her decision. He said that the police's job is "not to be the prosecutor" and didn't weigh in on Jenkins not pressing charges.
"It's a tough decision to make, and you are gonna have people that agree with it, that don't agree with it," Jenkins said. "I'm gonna continue my practice. I have never stood before and criticized a DA decision to file or not file, even if I agreed or not agreed."
Breed said the tragedy of Brown's death was twofold, with Brown's "life lost" and Anthony "taking a life." If a state or federal investigation is to take a place, she said she hopes for "full transparency" and "accountability."
"My hope is to make sure that there's full transparency," Breed said. "And we get the kind of accountability in any case that will serve to help the family and the public understand exactly why a decision was made, so that we can continue to make sure that we implement the kinds of policies and other things to ensure that something like this doesn't happen."