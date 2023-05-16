Memorial for Banko Brown

San Francisco Mayor London Breed signaled an openness to a state or federal investigation into the killing of Banko Brown, whose Market Street memorial is pictured above. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she doesn't "think there's anything wrong with welcoming" a state or federal investigation into the killing of Banko Brown.

Breed said she continued to "wholeheartedly" support District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Breed's handpicked successor to progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin following his recall last year. Jenkins decided on Monday not to press charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the 33-year-old Walgreens security guard who shot and killed Brown after he was allegedly shoplifting.

