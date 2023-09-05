San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai, pictured above during a Board of Supervisors meeting on July 25, 2023, is calling on Mayor London Breed — whom he is challenging in the 2024 election — to explain why The City isn't pouring in more resources to curtail retail theft. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Supervisor Ahsha Safai called on Mayor London Breed Tuesday to explain why The City isn’t pouring more resources into curtailing retail theft.

In a letter, Safai questioned why the mayor — whom he is challenging in the 2024 election — did not fund an assistant district attorney dedicated to prosecuting cases related to shoplifting in her recent budget.

