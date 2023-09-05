Supervisor Ahsha Safai called on Mayor London Breed Tuesday to explain why The City isn’t pouring more resources into curtailing retail theft.
In a letter, Safai questioned why the mayor — whom he is challenging in the 2024 election — did not fund an assistant district attorney dedicated to prosecuting cases related to shoplifting in her recent budget.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins recommended such a position earlier this year, according to Safai’s letter, but the final budget left it unfunded.
“I am strongly urging the Mayor to reconsider this denial and fund a full time Assistant District Attorney position dedicated to addressing escalating reports of violence and retail theft,” Safai wrote.
Safai, who represents a district that includes The Excelsior and Outer Mission, is so far the most high-profile candidate to challenge Breed in her bid for reelection in 2024.
He has led calls in recent years to crack down on retail theft, which he described in his letter as “a matter of great concern for many residents and workers of San Francisco.” In 2021, he organized the Commercial Retail Theft Working Group, which included leaders from the district attorney’s office, police department, and retail industry representatives.
Videos of shoplifting in San Francisco have gone viral with regularity, and several major retailers have responded to crime by locking up much of their merchandise.
In 2021, Union Square’s Louis Vuitton store was brazenly robbed in a broader spree of retail theft across the region. Breed responded in 2022 by amassing public safety resources in Union Square and other well-trafficked areas during the holidays, and The City avoided a repeat of the incident in 2022.
Money was hard to come by in this year’s budget, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors and signed into law by Breed this summer.
The City was forced to close a two-year budget deficit of about $780 million. Jenkins’ office was not the only city department whose budget requests went unfilled.
Safai’s office told The Examiner that he advocated for the additional assistant district attorney as part of the budget addback process — in which supervisors steer a small portion of the budget proposal toward their hand-picked priorities — but was unsuccessful.
In his letter, Safai also asked for data related to organized retail crime from the police department and district attorney’s office.
In remarks at the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Safai pointed to last month’s killing of Richmond District shopkeeper Yohannes Tewold, who was beaten to death in a violent robbery.
“There’s no guidance or leadership on this issue,” Safai said.