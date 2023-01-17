Homeless on Willow Street near Polk Street

A homeless encampment on Willow Street near Polk Street in San Francisco. The City is embroiled in an ongoing battle over its homeless encampment sweeps..

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Under what circumstances is a person “involuntarily” homeless? And exactly how many shelter beds must a city provide in order to enforce anti-camping laws?

If a judge answers these questions, raised in the ongoing battle over San Francisco’s homeless encampment sweeps, it could prove to be a key evolution in an ongoing legal battle playing out across the country.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like